The Council on Foundations Names David Kass, Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Communications

The Council on Foundations welcomes David Kass as Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Communications.

Kass joins the Council following serving as President of the Council for a Strong America – an organization he led and helped build for more than 15 years. During his tenure, Kass mobilized messages across the country to influence mission-driven change on the state and federal levels. He raised more than $100 million and created a diverse network of professionals in law enforcement, military and business as well as leaders in faith-based and athletic organizations to implement policies and programs intended to change the lives of children across the country.

Additionally, Kass worked to improve health opportunities for youth by reframing the message of childhood obesity as a national security concern. This effort won the largest expansion of child nutrition programs in 30 years. Kass was also instrumental in helping to win passage of the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program–securing $1.5B in new federal funding. Most notably, Kass led the creation of a comprehensive Police Training Institute to teach police officers how to more effectively de-escalate conflict, understand unconscious bias and develop more positive interactions with young people of color.

“David is an exceptional leader who brings well-established credibility working with Congress, expertise in messaging and strategic communications as well as deep relationships in the Council community to this role,” said Kathleen Enright, President and CEO, Council on Foundations. “The Council has long served as a national voice for philanthropy. Under David’s leadership, the Council will promote a deeper public understanding of philanthropy as well as a federal policy environment that will allow the philanthropic sector to more effectively advance the greater good.”

For more than 70 years, the Council on Foundations has worked to strengthening the bonds between philanthropy, policy and people. By imagining a world where givers of all kinds are sophisticated and vital players within the field, the Council is helping build more equitable, resilient communities.

“The opportunity to work for the Council on Foundations allows me to continue my life’s passion to serve people and communities,” said David Kass. “I am fortunate to join the Council at such a pivotal juncture as we work to reimagine our vision and value to the sector. I look forward to working with the team to help guide this strategic narrative and grow our relationships with partners on the Hill and the executive branch to ensure the needs of the philanthropic community are heard, understood and met.”

His extensive leadership experience has also included serving as Acting Assistant Secretary for Congressional Intergovernmental Relations at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development along with work on Capitol Hill.

Kass is a graduate of Princeton University where he earned a Master of Public Affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School, a Master of Political Science from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and an undergraduate degree from Amherst College.

A long-time resident of the DMV, Kass lives in Maryland with his family. Kass began his new work at the Council, Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

