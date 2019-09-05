The Alliance Serving As NC State Football ‘Coin Toss’ Sponsor This Season

Company Enters Third Season As Corporate Sponsor

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, N.C., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third straight season, National Agents Alliance, aka The Alliance, is proud to announce its partnership with the North Carolina State Wolfpack football team and Wolfpack Sports Properties as the official corporate sponsor of the coin toss prior to each home game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Before each home game, two members of The Alliance will be on the field with Andy Albright, president and CEO of The Alliance, where they will walk to midfield with the captains of both teams to supervise the coin toss. The Alliance logo will additionally be displayed prominently throughout the stadium, where the company’s motto “Have Fun, Make Money, Make a Difference” will appear on the video board. Fans listening to the game on the Wolfpack Radio Network will also hear about The Alliance during its pregame broadcast.

The referee will flip a special commemorative coin, specially made for each home game with both teams’ logo and the date of the game. The reverse side features a custom design of The Alliance logo and Albright’s signature.

“Wolfpack Sports Properties is honored to have The Alliance present the coin toss prior to NC State football games at Carter-Finley Stadium,” said Jim Moran of Wolfpack Sports Properties. “Just like our captains lead the Wolfpack on the field, Andy Albright continues to be a leader in business, in the community, and on our campus. We look forward to another rewarding year of this collaboration both on and off the field.”

The Wolfpack’s home schedule features seven homes games against East Carolina, Western Carolina, Ball State, Syracuse, reigning NCAA champion Clemson, Louisville and in-state rival North Carolina.

Albright, a graduate of NC State, said The Alliance is proud to sponsor the pregame toss, which offers those on the field an experience most football fans never get to enjoy.

“It’s hard to explain the feeling and excitement of what it is like unless you have been on the field when the team runs out of the tunnel and you hear the fireworks go off on a football Saturday,” Albright said. “Then, you get to be on the field for the coin toss, and you get to stay on the sideline during the first half. I love seeing our logo on the video board at each home game. It makes me proud to see it, and I love knowing that a stadium packed full of people see it too. We are proud to partner with NC State football and Wolfpack Sports Properties. I can’t wait for each game to get here.”

The Alliance, headquartered in Burlington, N.C., is a dynamic Insurance Marketing Organization with agencies located across the United States. It offers a variety of financial services products through its various carriers, which help it find the right products for clients and their budgets. The Alliance’s diversity means agents are not limited to just one type of product or even one carrier’s products.

The Alliance was founded in 2002 and has experienced fast growth sustained through highly-specialized client service, lead generation services, client referrals and a performance-based compensation program.

The Alliance partners with carriers like Mutual of Omaha, Transamerica, Foresters Financial and Fidelity and Guaranty; with “A” class ratings or above from A.M. Best – the top financial rating company in the world.

The NC State partnership provides area businesses and corporations distinct opportunities to connect with loyal Wolfpack fans and alumni through Wolfpack Sports Properties, LLC, a joint venture of Capitol Broadcasting Company and Learfield. As the official multimedia rights holder for North Carolina State University Athletics, Wolfpack Sports Properties develops corporate partnerships and manages operations of the comprehensive rights program, which includes signage, event marketing, radio play-by-play and coaches’ shows, television coaches’ shows and official athletic website sponsorships.

Wolfpack Sports Radio Network – one of the strongest collegiate networks in the country – reaches more than eight million people, representing 94 percent of North Carolina households. The network blankets the state with over 20 affiliates, the majority of which are FM stations, and coverage also extends into portions of Virginia and South Carolina.

“The Alliance and the Wolfpack share a tradition of putting winners on the field, and I have no doubt that this season will be a very successful one for Coach (Dave) Doeren, his staff and the players,” Albright said. “There’s nothing like college football, and we are happy to be a small part of that football tradition in Raleigh at N.C. State.”

Attachment

Mac Heffner The Alliance 3366711501 mheffner@naaleads.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.