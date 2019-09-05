/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The first truck delivery of thousands of cans of the newly branded Last Shot nutritional beverage has landed in Las Vegas and is being staged for distribution within the upcoming weeks. The new Cranberry+Raspberry flavor will be rolled out to vendors and retail outlets throughout the metropolitan Southern Nevada markets in great anticipation from our base of supporters. On-line sales will also be supporting the rollout and it is anticipated that sales will be enhanced through this distribution channel.

"We are excited about meeting the demand for our product here in the Las Vegas market where we first launched and built a loyal following," says EQ Labs Inc. (OTC: EQLB) CEO Mo Owens. Retailers have scheduled special promotional campaigns to get the consumer involved and supportive of the rollout, and the new flavors beginning with Cranberry+Raspberry and an assortment of four new flavors soon be released.

Owens goes on to say, "We appreciated the patience of our customers and vendors as we sorted out the challenges in rolling out the new look and flavors." The market feedback from customers and distributors indicates that Last Shot is quickly becoming a brand of choice in the healthy beverage category.

In the coming weeks distribution will include hundreds of retail and wholesale outlets that will carry Last Shot and satisfy the demand that has been building in the marketplace.

"We are looking forward to the growth potential," says Owens. Early indicators suggest that sales will increase, and the brand will begin to penetrate more and more market outlets.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Labs, Inc. or its management believes, expects, anticipates, foresees, forecasts, estimates or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report, our quarterly reports and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the OTC Markets.

Contact Information:

3032 SO Polaris Suite #20

Las Vegas NV. 89118

Cell: (702) 806-5943

Mo@drinklastshotlv.com

www.drinklastshotlv.com/



