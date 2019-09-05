Global Corporate Wellness Market Analysis 2018-2019 & Outlook to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Wellness Market (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The corporate wellness market, which comprises the health risk assessment, stress management, fitness and weight management segments, is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing cognizance of workforce wellness.

The Global Corporate Wellness Market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.95%, and will reach a value of $61.95 bn by 2023, from $48.66 bn in 2018.



An increase in the prevalence of lifestyle related diseases among employees, owing to hectic work, long hours, and unhealthy eating habits, creates a huge demand for corporate wellness programs across the world.

Segmentation based on service type

Based on the service type, the health risk assessment segment held the highest market share (46.56%) in 2018, owing to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, improved awareness among employers to keep their employees healthy, and higher spending on healthcare by employers. It was followed by the stress management segment with a share of 28.57% in 2018. This was on account of higher stress, anxiety, and depression among employees.

The global health risk assessment market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.52% and will reach USD 28.26 Bn by 2023, from USD 22.66 Bn in 2018. The higher adoption of employee's health screening is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing health risks among employees.

Segmentation based on end user

Based on end user, the market is segmented into large-scale, medium-scale and small-scale organizations. Large-scale organizations held the highest market share (42.1%) in 2018, and will continue to expand at a CAGR of 3.99% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the adoption of new technologies, and increasing expenditure on employees' well-being.

Regional insights

The corporate wellness market in North America accounted for the highest market share (37.42%) in 2018, and will expand at a CAGR of 4.98% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to factors like high occurrence of lifestyle associated diseases, adoption of premium wellness services and programs, and favorable government policies.

In 2018, the health risk assessment segment contributed the highest revenue (USD 8.74 Bn) in the North America region, owing to increasing obesity, consumption of unhealthy food, and lack of physical activity among employees. This segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.91% during the 2018-2023 period. The stress management segment is expected to hold a market share of 26.9% by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.35% during the 2018-2023 period.

In the U.S., employers lose approximately 225 Mn working days annually due to stress, resulting in reduced productivity. This is likely to aid the growth of the stress management market in the region. The fitness and weight management segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate (7.05%) during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, and an expanding number of fitness centers in this region.

The U.S. dominated the regional corporate wellness market due to a steady rise in investments, adoption of corporate wellness services, escalating healthcare costs, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the U.S. market is being driven by higher adoption of newly introduced corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management, and nutrition.

Companies Covered

Virgin Pulse

ComPsych Corporation

Vitality

Quest Diagnostics Health & Wellness

Interactive Health

BurnAlong

FitBliss

IncentFit

Training Amigo

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in the study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Market definitions

2.2. Market trends

2.3. Market drivers

2.4. Market challenges

2.5. Revenue based on service type - (2018) (USD Bn)

2.6. Revenue based on end user - (2018) (USD Bn)

2.7. Value chain analysis of the corporate wellness market

Chapter 3: Global corporate wellness market overview

3.1. Market overview

3.1.a. Global market revenue - (2015-2017) (USD Bn)

3.1.b. Global forecast market revenue - (2018-2023) (USD Bn)

3.1.c. Geography-wise market revenue - (2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

Chapter 4: Global corporate wellness market - segment insights

4.1. Global health risk assessment market

4.1.a. Revenue - (2015, 2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

4.1.b. Key highlights

4.2. Global stress management market

4.2.a. Revenue - (2015, 2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

4.2.b. Key highlights

4.3. Global fitness and weight management market

4.3.a. Revenue - (2015, 2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

4.3.b. Key highlights

Chapter 5: Global corporate wellness market - based on regions

5.1. North America

5.1.a. Revenue - (2015 and 2023) (USD Bn)

5.1.b. Key highlights

5.2. Europe

5.2.a. Revenue - (2015 and 2023) (USD Bn)

5.2.b. Key highlights

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.a. Revenue - (2015 and 2023) (USD Bn)

5.3.b. Key highlights

5.4. LAMEA (Latin America, and the Middle-East and Africa)

5.4.a. Revenue - (2015 and 2023) (USD Bn)

5.4.b. Key highlights

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

6.1. Virgin Pulse

6.1.a. Company snapshot

6.1.b. Products/services

6.1.c. Global presence

6.1.d. Major initiatives/highlights

6.1.e. Growth strategy

6.2. ComPsych Corporation

6.3. Vitality

6.4. Quest Diagnostics Health & Wellness

6.5. Interactive Health

Chapter 7: Corporate Wellness Start-up Firms

7.1. BurnAlong

7.2. FitBliss

7.3. IncentFit

7.4. Training Amigo

Chapter 8: Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ikg1v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.