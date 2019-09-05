Global Blockchain Investment and M&A Trend Analysis 2014-2019 - Blockchain Start-ups, Healthcare, Agri-food, Automotive, Industry 4.0

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Investment and M&A Trend Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



After powering the meteoric rise of the cryptocurrencies, blockchain is set to drive disruption across industries globally. There has been a significant growth in the adoption of blockchain in digital enterprises and digital-intensive organizations. By offering disruptive solutions, start-ups have begun to lead the integration of blockchain in real business applications.

Blockchain Investment and M&A Trend Analysis focuses on an M&A and investment analysis of blockchain start-ups to understand blockchain adoption across various industries. The recent trends show that global investors are eager to invest in cryptocurrency, financial services, and supply chain management for monetizing early opportunities such as ease of technology adoption and the increased focus on cryptocurrency.

As the publisher wanted to keep the focus of this study on the key industry verticals including Healthcare, Automotive, Agri-Food and Industry 4.0, the start-ups shortlisted from the various steps were retained to better assess the impact of investments in these verticals with a significant impact on the blockchain value chain while also involve major industry stakeholders. Horizontal blockchain applications such as supply chain, cryptocurrency, etc. have not been focused on in the current study.

M&A Trend Analysis

This section of the report identifies the overall M&A activities across of blockchain start-ups globally and includes a summary of M&A deals by blockchain start-ups based on the industry. Furthermore, the report identifies the top industries based on the number of M&A deals, and the top investors operating across the spectrum.

The section also provides a geographical overview of the M&A deals in the blockchain space. Additionally, it provides an overview of the M&A deals globally and also the purpose of these deals - service and product expansion, technology expansion, strategic investment, technology and IP expansion, and geographical expansion in existing or new regions.

Investment Trend Analysis

We note the investment deals of blockchain start-ups in the aforementioned areas. The report provides a summary of investments based on maximum funding in the industry, which includes the most favourable route of funding (ICO or non-ICO), prominent geographies and top applications and start-ups.

The report also provides a number of investment deals and the size of deals from 2014 to 2019. We further categorize the funding details based on the nature of funding - ICO and non-ICO.

Key Topics Covered



1. Blockchain Start-ups: Investment Scenario

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Ecosystem

1.3 Global Scenario

2. Healthcare: Investment Scenario

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Overview

2.3 Global Scenario

2.4 Regional Analysis

2.5 Investment Scenario: Overview

2.6 Investment Scenario: Application Segments

2.7 Blockchain Adoption

2.8 Leading Start-ups

3. Agri-food: Investment Scenario

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Overview

3.3 Global Scenario

3.4 Regional Analysis

3.5 Investment Scenario: Overview

3.6 Investment Scenario: Application Segments

3.7 Blockchain Adoption

3.8 Leading Start-ups

4. Automotive: Investment Scenario

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Overview

4.3 Global Scenario

4.4 Regional Analysis

4.5 Investment Scenario: Overview

4.6 Investment Scenario: Application Segments

4.7 Blockchain Adoption

4.8 Leading Start-ups

5. Industry 4.0: Investment Scenario

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Overview

5.3 Global Scenario

5.4 Regional Analysis

5.5 Investment Scenario: Overview

5.6 Investment Scenario: Application Segments

5.7 Blockchain Adoption

5.8 Leading Start-ups

6. Blockchain Start-ups: M&A Analysis

6.1 Global M&A Scenario (BC Start-ups)

6.2 Deals in the Cryptocurrency Segment

6.3 Deals in the Other Industry Segments

6.4 Deals By Type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fp53wy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.