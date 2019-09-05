Bauer College of Business Magazine Profiles LINK Staffing Co-Founder and Co-CEO Karen Pitts’ Dedication to Creating a More Diverse Workforce

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Karen Pitts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of LINK Staffing, was recently highlighted in the Spring/Summer 2019 issue of Inside Bauer, a publication produced by the University of Houston’s C.T. Bauer School of Business. The profile outlines Karen’s career – first as a nurse and then as a successful innovator in the staffing services agency – as well as her mission to support a diverse workforce.



The Inside Bauer article explores how she expanded and grew Nurses PRN Inc. to eight offices in six states before launching LINK with her husband, Bill Pitts, in 1980. Together, they’ve grown LINK into a national leader in providing staffing and productivity solutions to businesses.

The article also highlights how, through partnerships with Bauer College, Karen and her husband have supported student scholarships, mentored budding entrepreneurs, and worked with programs like the Inclusive Leadership Initiative that encourages increased diversity in business leadership positions.

“It’s important that we recognize everyday work issues and challenges people face as they enter the workforce. As employers we need to recognize the need for flexibility,” Karen told Inside Bauer. “And business schools can help in making the C-suite positions more diverse by exposing a wider variety of people to the skills needed to get them there.”

The Inside Bauer article about Karen can be found in its entirety online here: https://www.bauer.uh.edu/insidebauer/2019-spring/diversifying-the-boardroom/

About LINK

Founded in 1980, LINK Staffing is the premier provider of workforce solutions including light industrial, administrative, professional, and skilled trades talent on a contract, project, and direct hire basis. Operating in more than 45 locations nationwide, LINK is based in Houston, TX and employs over 17,000 people each year. For more information, please visit http://www.linkstaffing.com .

About Karen Pitts

Karen Pitts is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of LINK Staffing. She provides strategic, financial, marketing and operational leadership for all LINK divisions. Karen is an active member of the Greater Houston Partnership and the Committee of 200 (C200), an organization of the world’s most successful women business leaders. She also serves on the advisory boards of Goodwill Industries and is the former President of both the Texas Association of Staffing and the National Staffing Association.

