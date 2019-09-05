Lower48 Analytics and BLR Digital Partner on Platform for Oil and Gas Well Content

/EIN News/ -- Upstream SaaS innovator and big data agency collaborate on the first-ever platform to integrate upstream portfolio analytics and in-depth, real-time production projections for millions of producing oil wells.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lower48 Analytics, the first SaaS platform for oil and gas portfolio management, today announced its collaboration with BLR Digital, which allows Lower48 subscribers to streamline their workflow with access to extensive oil and gas well production and forecast data.

BLR Digital, LLC—a Denver-based software and data company that creates powerful, innovative business intelligence tools to query and visualize both public and internal data — built and manages the BLR Well Cloud that contains information on over 3.5 million oil and gas wells and related production and test data. BLR Digital also developed PetroCurveFit, which is a world-leading system to project production trends for each producing well based on the most current information. This means that well production and future forecasts are calculated for over one million producing wells each month as new data come in.

“The partnership between Lower48 and BLR just makes too much sense,” said Simina Farcasiu, CEO of Lower48 Analytics. “PetroCurveFit’s automated data stream and Lower48’s powerful financial analytics engine provides an even more powerful portfolio management workflow for our customers and partners. This is a game changer for all upstream investors, and we can’t wait to get it into our customers’ hands.”

About Lower48 Analytics

Lower48 Analytics is the first comprehensive SaaS platform for valuation and financial risk management of upstream oil and gas. Lower48 Analytics, an Austin-based company powered by Google Cloud, delivers Wall Street-quality analytics and Main Street transparency to the upstream asset class. Lower48 is ideally positioned to support everyone who needs to make a financial decision in Upstream, offering users collaborative workflows and seamless data integration via an intuitive, geolocated interface.

Mineral rights owners, oil and gas operators, asset managers, hedge funds, private equity advisors, and lenders simply upload their data onto the Lower48 Analytics platform with the help of in-house templates. Buyers and sellers no longer need to be constrained by disparate data sources, opaque valuations, and siloed organizational structures. Lower48 Analytics simplifies the upstream A&D process to make everyone a finance professional.

