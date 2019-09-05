Cabaletta Bio Expands Management Team with Appointment of Brian Stalter as General Counsel

Mr. Stalter joins Cabaletta with more than 20 years of general corporate and deal-making experience in small biotech and large pharma organizations

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Brian Stalter as General Counsel.



“With more than 20 years of general corporate and deal-making legal experience in small public biotech and large pharma organizations, Brian brings highly relevant and complementary knowledge and experience to the leadership team at Cabaletta,” said Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Cabaletta Bio. “His reputation as a collaborative teammate and effective negotiator makes Brian an outstanding choice for Cabaletta as we advance our lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, toward a Phase 1 clinical trial.”

Mr. Stalter brings more than 20 years of experience in structuring and negotiating life science transactions to Cabaletta. He most recently served as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), where he led the team responsible for worldwide corporate partnering arrangements. During his 14-year tenure at BMS, Mr. Stalter managed several transformative deals within the immuno-oncology, neuroscience, hematology and cardiology franchises. Prior to joining BMS, he was Deputy General Counsel at Medarex, Inc., a public biotechnology company that was subsequently acquired by BMS. At Medarex, he was responsible for corporate partnering arrangements, as well as broader corporate matters. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stalter held a senior counsel position at Schering-Plough Corporation and was an associate at Dewey Ballantine LLP following law school.

Mr. Stalter earned a B.A. in History from the University of Notre Dame and a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes C himeric A uto A ntibody R eceptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. Cabaletta’s lead product candidate is based on the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell technology developed at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) that resulted in one of the first commercially-available CAR T cell products for the treatment of B cell cancers. Cabaletta was founded by Penn physician/scientists Michael Milone, M.D., Ph.D., and Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D., who serve as co-chairs of Cabaletta’s Scientific Advisory Board, and Steven Nichtberger, M.D., CEO of Cabaletta. Cabaletta has an exclusive global licensing agreement and multiple sponsored research agreements with the University of Pennsylvania to develop the CAAR T technology to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is a potential treatment for a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease, mucosal pemphigus vulgaris (mPV), which is a rare autoimmune blistering skin disorder that causes painful blisters and sores on mucous membranes leading to severe and sometimes debilitating and life-altering effects. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com .

Editor’s Note: Drs. Payne, Milone and Nichtberger are University of Pennsylvania faculty members and hold equity stakes in the Company, and the University of Pennsylvania is an equity holder and investor in the Company. In addition, both Penn and the inventors of the licensed technology may receive additional financial benefits under the license in the future.

