Seneca opens new location in the heart of downtown Toronto

The space in the city’s financial district will provide greater flexibility and accessibility for working professionals in the Greater Toronto Area

/EIN News/ --

Toronto, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Seneca Downtown is a brand new location for professional and graduate education offered by one of Canada’s largest postsecondary institutions, in the heart of Toronto.

The downtown space at Bay and Wellington streets provides programming as part of the new Centre for Graduate & Professional Studies, bringing together more than 40 career-focused graduate certificate programs at Seneca. This includes industry-recognized certification courses and credits for licences, certificates and designations as well as specialized and customized options for professional development.

“Seneca has a wide range of program choices for postsecondary graduates and also working professionals. The Centre for Graduate & Professional Studies brings it all together under one umbrella, so you can easily identify what best suits your needs. It reinforces Seneca’s leadership position in graduate programming. Plus, Seneca Downtown adds a new dimension to what we can offer students from the perspective of flexibility and access,” said Kiley Bolton, Director of the Centre for Graduate & Professional Studies.

The Centre for Graduate & Professional Studies will expand the number of graduate programs offered in flexible formats, leverage delivery options and enable students to learn from current industry experts while expanding their professional networks.

Seneca has teamed up with Workhaus, a collection of co-working spaces for entrepreneurs, creators and innovators, to offer classes in Commerce Court. Located in Toronto’s globally recognized financial district with direct PATH access and close to King and Union TTC subway stations, Seneca Downtown provides a mix of in-class, online and hybrid courses offered in early morning, daytime, evening and weekend formats.

Amar Shah Seneca College 416-491-5050 ext. 77567 amar.shah@senecacollege.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.