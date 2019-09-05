Konica Minolta’s bizhub® i-Series Honoured with Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award

New colour MFPs recognized for innovative features that foster collaboration within a mobile office

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) is proud to announce its new bizhub C360i Series has earned Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award for 3Q 2019 in its MFP category.



Better Buys evaluates products both individually, and in comparison to competitors across a range of criteria, including unique features, value to the customer and price. Konica Minolta’s bizhub C360i series was one of only a handful of vendors chosen for this honour.

The bizhub C360i is part of the large MFP i-Series launched by Konica Minolta earlier this year. This new generation of bizhub colour office units features three families of bizhubs to cover the needs of small to medium-sized offices. Designed to be simple, convenient and secure, the new i-Series printers feature an all-new user interface with a fresh new look. The simple and intuitive menu layout is built to minimize the number of touches and get things done faster.

“We’re pleased that the bizhub i-Series has been received so positively by the industry, and we appreciate this recognition by Better Buys,” said Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “With the i-Series, our goal was to rethink the way multifunctional devices could work within the modern office. We feel confident knowing that we’ve developed a product that is uniquely innovative, offering intelligent usability, optimal connectivity and next-generation security to seamlessly connect tomorrow’s workplace today.”

“Konica Minolta continues to bring innovative features that help the workplace collaborate better and improve productivity,” said Melissa Pardo-Bunte, Editor, Better Buys. “The bizhub C360i Series brings robust features, such as fast engine speed, flexible paper-handling and a customizable touchscreen interface.”

See Better Buys’ full review of the bizhub C360i i-Series here .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

About Better Buys

Better Buys helps companies find, research and select the right software and technology solutions for their organizations. Better Buys offers objective reviews on leading vendors, expert whitepapers and reports, insightful market research, comprehensive buyer's guides and more. For over 20 years, Better Buys has been helping organizations of all sizes make smarter purchasing decisions. It has become the trusted authority for delivering unbiased reviews and insights on the software that businesses rely on every day. Visit BetterBuys.com today and let its team of experts help guide you in the right direction.

