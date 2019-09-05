DNV GL Healthcare’s 2019 Symposium Returns To Company’s Roots, Focuses On Critical Healthcare Issue

Three-Day Event Nov. 6-8 Will Feature Top-Ranking CDC Official, Dozens of Presentations

DNV GL Healthcare’s 2019 Symposium will be held at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, November 6-8. Founded in the Cincinnati area just over a decade ago, DNV GL Healthcare has become the fastest-growing healthcare accreditation organization in the nation working with more than 500 hospitals in the United States.



Among the keynote speakers at the event will be Denise Cardo, M.D., Director of the Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Cardo will discuss recent successes her agency has had in battling hospital-acquired infections and bacterial resistance to antibiotics, as well as the agency’s “AMR Challenge” initiative that involves healthcare providers nationwide.



“The Symposium has grown along with our company. It is now one of the most significant healthcare quality and safety conferences in the U.S.,” said DNV GL Healthcare President and co-founder Patrick Horine. “The focus is not academic, but on issues working hospital staff have encountered and resolved to become significantly better, safer and more focused healthcare providers.”



Another Symposium highlight is a 90-minute panel on the impact of precision medicine to the hospital business. Many standalone facilities and healthcare systems have begun adopting precision medicine programs as a way to improve their diagnostic capabilities and create new revenue streams. Bobbie Ray-Sannerud, Ph.D., director of the precision medicine program for DNV GL’s parent company in Norway, will lead the discussion, which will include several high-ranking U.S. hospital executives.



The Symposium also features more than 32 breakout events conducted by hospital leaders from throughout the United States. Topics to be covered include:



Workplace Violence

Patient Safety And Quality Of Care

Behavioral Health

To register for DNV GL’s 2019 Healthcare Symposium, click here. To view the full agenda, please click here.



Hundreds of hospitals across the United States have switched to DNV GL Healthcare over the past decade. The organization accredits more than 500 hospitals in the United States.



“We want to identify innovative practices and approaches to address aspects that improve quality, efficiency and enhance patient care,” said Gary Davis, DNV GL Business Assurance North American Regional Manager. “Our success is attributable to the unique approach we take with our hospital customers to use the quality management system to their advantage.”



About DNV GL



DNV GL Business Assurance is a world-leading certification body. We help businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment, and training services. Within healthcare we help our customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, managing infection risk, management system certification and training.



The DNV GL Group operates in more than 100 countries. Our 12,500 professionals are dedicated to helping our customers make the world safer, smarter and greener. www.dnvglcert.com/healthcare.

