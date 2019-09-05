2.5 Gbps Ethernet Testing made easy with PacketExpert™

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding its new Ethernet Tester - PacketExpert™ 10GX, which boosts the testing capabilities for 2.5 Gbps networks.



“The increasing number of internet connected devices including high powered mobile phones, home cameras and smart appliances puts high bandwidth pressure on existing 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) networks,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications. “As a result, high speed 2.5 Gbps technology is being deployed throughout the world. A convenient advantage of 2.5 Gbps networks is that it can use existing cabling infrastructure. This allows network administrators to upgrade their existing networks without any major investments in infrastructure. The move to 2.5 Gbps Ethernet networks is necessitating the need for Ethernet testing at 2.5 Gbps bandwidth.”

He further added, “GL Communications, a worldwide leader in Ethernet testing, has added 2.5 Gbps support on its existing 1 Gbps/10 Gbps testing platform – PacketExpert™ 10GX. This enhancement makes our PacketExpert™ 10GX platform even more flexible. Now users can perform the testing at three different speeds – 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps and 10 Gbps, all using the same hardware. For existing users, the two 10 Gbps ports, already present, can be converted to 2.5 Gbps ports with an appropriate SFP and a simple software upgrade.”

The entire range of testing applications that are available for 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps speeds are also available for 2.5 Gbps. These include:

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.



