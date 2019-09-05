ABT WINS $209 MILLION CONTRACT TO ADVANCE UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE IN UP TO 52 LOW- AND MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded Abt Associates a five-year, $209 million contract to strengthen health systems in up to 52 low- and middle-income countries to support achievement of universal health coverage (UHC).

Through the Achieving Sustainability through Local Health Systems (ASLHS) activity, Abt and its partners will focus on improving access to essential health services by:

Reducing financial barriers; Ensuring equitable access by poor, underserved and socially excluded populations; and Improving service quality for patients and ensuring that care meets minimum standards.

“Abt Associates has long been at the vanguard of health systems innovation,” said Jay L. Knott, Chief Business Officer. “We have been working with USAID for 30 years to modernize approaches for sustainable health financing and equip countries to transition from donor support as they improve the health and well-being of their citizens.”

Throughout the project, Abt and its partners will work with local public and private sector organizations to co-design solutions that address impediments to health system performance. The project will use a country-led implementation approach that accelerates progress toward UHC and establishes countries’ capacity to sustain that progress. Partners include Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Training Resources Group, Results for Development and Save the Children.

“Our goal is to spark a paradigm shift, enabling countries to achieve ambitious health goals independent of external support,” said Knott. “If we are successful, more than 50 percent of health systems strengthening work will have been transitioned to local organizations, and all supported countries will have long-term plans in place for reaching UHC independent of donor support.”

