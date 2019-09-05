EquipmentWatch Launches Integrated Currency Converter for Leading Heavy Equipment App

Currencies Available Now in United States Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Pounds Sterling, Mexican Pesos, Euros and Australian Dollars

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch , the world leader in data, software and insights for the heavy equipment industry, today announces the addition of integrated currency conversions for its industry leading web application.



“We recognize that many of our customers and prospects do business in multiple countries, even across borders,” says James Hamilton, Head of Product at EquipmentWatch. “This feature allows users to set a default currency accordingly and eliminates the need for additional post analysis conversions. For example, our customers in Canada can choose to see their valuations in Canadian dollars and our customers in Mexico can see theirs in pesos.”

Multiple Currencies Available Now

In addition to United States Dollars (USD $), the first denominations available are Canadian Dollars (CAD $), Pounds Sterling (GBP £), Mexican Pesos (MXN $), Euros (EUR €) and Australian Dollars (AUD $). More currencies will be added based on customer feedback.

“These new currency options cover all the values our customers demand,” continues Hamilton. “From ownership and operating costs, to rental rates and asset values, everywhere a monetary value is provided you see your choice of currency.”

Greater Flexibility and Convenience

The need for an integrated currency converter surfaced through EquipmentWatch’s extensive customer engagement process. User feedback indicated this currency option would provide greater ease of use for native currencies and provide flexibility to operate across borders.

To learn more about the new functionality, visit https://equipmentwatch.com/blog/equipmentwatch-adds-currency-converter

About EquipmentWatch

EquipmentWatch is the trusted source for heavy equipment data and intelligence. EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in heavy construction research and serves more than 15,000 professional, high-volume users of construction and lift-truck data. Our products are valuable tools in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and disposal of equipment.

For nearly 50 years, EquipmentWatch has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders and insurers, and government agencies involved in heavy civil construction.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contact:

George Buckley

Marketing Director

Informa, Asset Intelligence

+1 770 618 0105

george.buckley@informa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.