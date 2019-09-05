Guggenheim Securities Hires Mara Lipner to Expand Institutional Equity Sales

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Mara Lipner has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director on the Institutional Equity Sales team.



Ms. Lipner brings more than 25 years of experience in institutional equities, joining Guggenheim most recently from Credit Suisse. During her more than 28 year tenure at Credit Suisse, she served as head of Credit Suisse’s hard dollar research sales business, and in that role, she developed infrastructure and policies for the marketing and distribution for the business.

“We are excited for Mara to join our sales team,” said Stanton Green, Co-Head of Equities. “She brings more than two decades of experience in building a successful business through non-traditional sales channels. Her deep understanding of this market is remarkable, and she is a great fit with the team. We look forward to her continued success at Guggenheim.”

Over the past year, Guggenheim has expanded its Institutional Equity Sales team, which now includes the recent hires of Jaclyn Lange, Valerie Jalon, Rico DeMatt, and Alexa Rocha.

Ms. Lipner received her M.B.A. in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business and her B.A. from Bates College. She is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $270 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs .

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

