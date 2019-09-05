Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Proposed Public Offering of Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company”) announced today its intention to offer Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, representing limited liability company interests (the “Preferred Shares”), in a registered underwritten public offering. The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTAI PR A.” In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Preferred Shares being offered to cover over-allotments, if any.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of future acquisitions and investments.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street - New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone (866) 718-1649, email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10179, Attn – Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, telephone (212) 834-4533; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone (888) 827-7275; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, telephone: (855) 300-7136, email: syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead are based on our present beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. You can identify these forward- looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us, that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com



