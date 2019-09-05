Global Fiberboard Industry Report, 2019: Company Updates; M&A Developments; Producer Capacity Listings on a Global, Regional & National Level

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberboard Market Study 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fiberboard Market Study 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis to the MDF and Particleboard market. It features capacity listings as well as a number of highlevel interviews and articles. Formerly known as the MDF Yearbook, this market study has served the industry for decades.



Key Insights



Producer capacity listings on a global, regional and national level

Global MDF and Particleboard market performance review

Company updates and M&A developments within the industry

Visions on the market from industry experts

Companies Mentioned



Dongwha Enterprise

Fantoni S.p.A.

IMAL

Key Topics Covered



Editorial

Tomorrow's Future Versus Yesterday's Past

Business

The Industry Invests to Benefit From Changing Technology - and Market Demand

Changing Market and Company Profiles: Mergers and Acquisitions

Feature Article

India Report - Rising Timber Production Promises A Bright Future for the MDF Industry - Interview With the Federation of Indian Plywood and Panel Industry (FIPPI)

Europe Report - Interview With Dr Paolo Fantoni - Vice President of Fantoni SpA and CEO of the European Panel Federation (EPF)

Technology & Product Development

Imal New MDF Technologies

Company News

South Korea Report - Dongwha Enterprise Plans to Expand MDF Production in Southeast Asia to Satisfy Growing International Demand

Global Production Capacity Listings

Company Capacity Listings 2017-2018

MDF

MDF Capacity by Region

MDF Capacity by Company

Particleboard

Particleboard Capacity by Region

Particleboard Capacity by Company

Combined Capacity by Region

Combined Capacity by Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50pxyu

