Global Fiberboard Industry Report, 2019: Company Updates; M&A Developments; Producer Capacity Listings on a Global, Regional & National Level

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberboard Market Study 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fiberboard Market Study 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis to the MDF and Particleboard market. It features capacity listings as well as a number of highlevel interviews and articles. Formerly known as the MDF Yearbook, this market study has served the industry for decades.

Key Insights

  • Producer capacity listings on a global, regional and national level
  • Global MDF and Particleboard market performance review
  • Company updates and M&A developments within the industry
  • Visions on the market from industry experts

Companies Mentioned

  • Dongwha Enterprise
  • Fantoni S.p.A.
  • IMAL

Key Topics Covered

Editorial

  • Tomorrow's Future Versus Yesterday's Past

Business

  • The Industry Invests to Benefit From Changing Technology - and Market Demand
  • Changing Market and Company Profiles: Mergers and Acquisitions

Feature Article

  • India Report - Rising Timber Production Promises A Bright Future for the MDF Industry - Interview With the Federation of Indian Plywood and Panel Industry (FIPPI)
  • Europe Report - Interview With Dr Paolo Fantoni - Vice President of Fantoni SpA and CEO of the European Panel Federation (EPF)

Technology & Product Development

  • Imal New MDF Technologies

Company News

  • South Korea Report - Dongwha Enterprise Plans to Expand MDF Production in Southeast Asia to Satisfy Growing International Demand

Global Production Capacity Listings

  • Company Capacity Listings 2017-2018
  • MDF
  • MDF Capacity by Region
  • MDF Capacity by Company
  • Particleboard
  • Particleboard Capacity by Region
  • Particleboard Capacity by Company
  • Combined Capacity by Region
  • Combined Capacity by Company

