Global Fiberboard Industry Report, 2019: Company Updates; M&A Developments; Producer Capacity Listings on a Global, Regional & National Level
The Fiberboard Market Study 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis to the MDF and Particleboard market. It features capacity listings as well as a number of highlevel interviews and articles. Formerly known as the MDF Yearbook, this market study has served the industry for decades.
Key Insights
- Producer capacity listings on a global, regional and national level
- Global MDF and Particleboard market performance review
- Company updates and M&A developments within the industry
- Visions on the market from industry experts
Companies Mentioned
- Dongwha Enterprise
- Fantoni S.p.A.
- IMAL
Key Topics Covered
Editorial
- Tomorrow's Future Versus Yesterday's Past
Business
- The Industry Invests to Benefit From Changing Technology - and Market Demand
- Changing Market and Company Profiles: Mergers and Acquisitions
Feature Article
- India Report - Rising Timber Production Promises A Bright Future for the MDF Industry - Interview With the Federation of Indian Plywood and Panel Industry (FIPPI)
- Europe Report - Interview With Dr Paolo Fantoni - Vice President of Fantoni SpA and CEO of the European Panel Federation (EPF)
Technology & Product Development
- Imal New MDF Technologies
Company News
- South Korea Report - Dongwha Enterprise Plans to Expand MDF Production in Southeast Asia to Satisfy Growing International Demand
Global Production Capacity Listings
- Company Capacity Listings 2017-2018
- MDF
- MDF Capacity by Region
- MDF Capacity by Company
- Particleboard
- Particleboard Capacity by Region
- Particleboard Capacity by Company
- Combined Capacity by Region
- Combined Capacity by Company
