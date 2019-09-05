Render Showcases the Easiest Cloud for Hosting Any App or Website at TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Render today will demonstrate its cloud platform for developers and startups to host all their apps and websites at TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco. Since formally launching in April 2019, Render’s cloud platform has grown 50 percent month-over-month and is now serving more than 90 million requests every week. Customers include thousands of developers and startups like 99designs, Gatsby and Indie Hackers by Stripe.



“The initial reception to Render has been tremendous and well beyond our expectations. As we grow, we continue to focus on making Render even easier to use and more powerful so our users can focus on bringing better products to market faster than ever before,” said Anurag Goel, founder and CEO of Render. Goel was previously Head of Risk at Stripe where he helped the company launch and grow to $5 billion in valuation.

When it comes to hosting applications in the cloud, developers and startups have traditionally had to pick between large cloud infrastructure providers like AWS which are prohibitively complex and difficult to use or inflexible Platform-as-a-Service solutions like Heroku which are expensive and hard to scale. Render offers an innovative alternative that customers love.

Render gives developers and startups the best of both worlds: instant setup and incredible ease of use, coupled with the power and flexibility previously afforded only by large cloud providers. It has done this by creating an intuitive hosting platform that requires zero knowledge of servers and infrastructure and combining it with powerful containerization technology which enables customization, cost reduction and reliability at scale.

About TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise

TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise is taking place in San Francisco on September 5. It is a jam-packed day filled with interviews, panel discussions and breakouts from some of the top minds in enterprise software. For more information, simply go to https://techcrunch.com/events/tc-sessions-enterprise-2019/.

About Render

Render offers the easiest cloud to host any application or website. The company’s goal is to completely free up developers and teams from managing cloud infrastructure by building a cloud that offers the best developer experience coupled with incredible flexibility and power. This will ultimately improve all software and enable entirely new kinds of applications. Render is backed by General Catalyst and the South Park Commons Fund and based in San Francisco. For more information, go to https://render.com or follow @ getrender .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.