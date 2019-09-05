AVX is Keynoting, Sponsoring, & Contributing to the Technical Program of the 2019 Passive Components Networking Symposium

AVX has been invited to deliver a keynote address, contribute to an advanced passives workshop, participate in a panel discussion about MLCCs, & chair an in-depth technical session at PCNS 2019

AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, is supporting the second biennial Passive Components Networking Symposium (PCNS 2019) — a four-day international technical conference and networking event dedicated to the advancement of passive electronic components, systems, and applications — by both actively contributing to the technical conference and joining several other leading passive component manufacturers in sponsorship of the highly specialized industry event, which will take place September 10–13 at Politechnica University of Bucharest in Bucharest, Romania.



PCNS 2019 will address a variety of topics, including the latest advancements in cutting-edge component technologies, industry trends, challenges, and forecasts, quality and reliability, materials and processes, and test and measurement. The first day of event will consist of an in-depth Passive Components Mounting Guidelines Workshop and a campus tour of Politechnica University. Day two will feature four keynotes — the first of which, “Passive Components – Keys to Enabling Advanced Future System Designs,” will be delivered by AVX’s Technical Sales Group Manager and Fellow, Ron Demcko — followed by an Advanced Passive Components Workshop, which will consist of five technical sessions, including one on supercapacitors, ESD protection, and multilayer varistors presented by AVX Field Applications Engineer Manager, Ussama Margieh, and then a welcome reception and networking event sponsored by AVX. Day three will open with a hot-topic panel discussion on MLCC Class II DC BIAS and ageing capacitance loss, which AVX will participate in as a panelist, followed by a series of technical sessions, one of which — Session 1: New Development — will focus on capacitor and film resistor technologies and be chaired by Demcko. The final day of the event will conclude with two technical sessions and a Best Paper Awards and closing ceremony.



“PCNS is unique in its exclusive focus on passive components, which play such a integral role in electronic design and are the key to enabling ever more advanced electronics systems. We are honored to have been invited to participate in and contribute to the second biennial Passive Components Networking Symposium and look forward to both sharing our vast expertise and latest discoveries with, as well as gleaning new knowledge from, other leading members of the global passive components community,” said Demcko.



For more information about the 2019 Passive Components Networking Symposium, please visit https://app.socio.events/MjM5OQ/Overview/13279. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.



About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

