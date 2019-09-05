Star2Star Ranked in The Business Observer 2019 Top 500 Companies on the Gulf Coast

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, today announced that they have been ranked in the 2019 Top 500 Companies on the Gulf Coast by The Business Observer. The Business Observer is a weekly newspaper that covers business and economic news stories pertaining to the Gulf Coast, from Tampa Bay to Naples.



The Business Observer’s Top 500 list serves as a business resource for executives and entrepreneurs in nine Gulf Coast counties, from Polk to Collier, that ranks the largest 500 companies in terms of revenue. Each company on the 2019 list was ranked in order of total revenue for 2018, and also included the 2017 revenue amount, percent change, name of the top executive, founding date, total number of employees, company address, and website.

Star2Star stood out as one of the only telecommunications companies in the Top 500, which included 32 technology companies and 17 other companies in the channel.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as one of the leading companies on the Gulf Coast,” added Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication our employees and Partners have put into this company that has allowed us to be successful. We look forward to continuing to grow and reach new heights in the communications sphere.”

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

