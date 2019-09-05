Triad Pro Innovators Nearing Shipment of New Custom Golf Cart Chassis Assemblies

/EIN News/ -- Fountain Valley, CA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC Pink: TPII):



Shareholder and investor update:

Triad Pro Innovators has, in the past several months, received indications of interest from businesses in the cannabis industry for new applications of its eCell technology. Cannabis growers’ largest expense is the cost of energy. The Triad Pro eCell could lower those costs by shifting a significant amount of cannabis growers’ power load from on peak rates to off peak rates, potentially saving them thousands per month in energy costs.

With the trend moving towards large industrial scale indoor cultivation, the cannabis industry could realize significant electric cost savings using eCell power shaving technologies.

Triad Pro Innovators has confirmed that the first shipment of its new custom golf cart chassis assemblies has been shipped to Triad Pro’s Phoenix assembly facility. Once the custom designed chassis arrive, the assembly of the first production model SPREE golf carts will be completed. The addition of the Triad Pro eCell & motor assemblies, solar panel roof, and other proprietary technologies will be added to result in a golf cart of superior technology and ease of use. The finished SPREE (Solar Powered Renewable Electric Energy) golf cars will redefine the economics of how golf carts operate. The paying of high monthly utility bills to recharge golf cart batteries can be greatly reduced, as SPREE continuously tops off its eCell by utilizing a solar panel embedded in the roof. SPREE’s eCell technology requires no costly ongoing maintenance, and comes with a 10-year warranty on the eCell and a 1-year drive train warranty.

Global consumption of golf carts is anticipated to exceed 225,000 units in 2023, in a multi-billion dollar industry, valued at U.S. $2,300,000,000, of which 41% will be in the North American market. Triad Pro projects attaining approximately $70,000,000 worldwide sales of traditional golf and people mover vehicles by the end of its third production year. This dynamic growth is due to the advantages of utilizing solar power.

For additional information about Triad Pro Innovators visit the website at: triadproinc.com

Forward-looking Statements:

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as “expect”, “believe” or “plan”, by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

