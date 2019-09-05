Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Total Revenues Increased 6% Year-over-Year

12% Year-over-Year Expansion in Consolidated Community Count

Consolidated Contracts Grew 23% Year-over-Year

12% Year-over-Year Increase in Consolidated Contract Backlog

10% Year-over-Year Growth in Consolidated Contracts Per Community

MATAWAN, N.J., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal third quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2019.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JULY 31, 2019:

Total revenues increased 5.5% to $482.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with $456.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, total revenues decreased to $1.30 billion compared with $1.38 billion in the same period during the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding revenues for unconsolidated joint ventures was $121.2 million for the third quarter ended July 31, 2019, compared with $194.5 million in last year’s third quarter. During the first nine months of fiscal 2019, homebuilding revenues for unconsolidated joint ventures was $342.7 million compared with $350.0 million in the same period during the previous year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.0% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 15.4% during the prior year’s third quarter. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.0% compared with 14.6% last year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.4% for both the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and the third quarter of fiscal 2018. During the first nine months of fiscal 2019, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.7% compared with 18.0% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.



Total SG&A was $58.5 million, or 12.1% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $53.9 million, or 11.8% of total revenues, in the same quarter one year ago. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, total SG&A was $179.3 million, or 13.8% of total revenues, compared with $178.0 million, or 12.9% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Total interest expense was $41.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $38.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Total interest expense was $110.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 compared with $125.2 million for the same period in fiscal 2018.



Interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $42.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $40.4 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $122.3 million compared with $121.6 million last year.



Income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $3.7 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 compared with $10.7 million in the third quarter of the previous year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $20.6 million compared with $6.9 million in the same period a year ago.



Loss before income taxes for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 was $7.1 million compared with income of $0.1 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2018. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, the loss before income taxes was $39.1 million compared with a loss of $40.0 million during same period of fiscal 2018.



Net loss was $7.6 million, or $1.27 per common share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with a net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.18 per common share, during the same quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, net loss was $40.3 million, or $6.76 per common share, compared with a net loss of $41.7 million, or $7.03 per common share, in the same period during fiscal 2018.



Consolidated contracts per community increased 10.0% to 11.0 contracts per community for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 10.0 contracts per community in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures (1) , increased 3.9% to 10.6 contracts per community for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 compared with 10.2 contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, in last year’s third quarter.



, increased 3.9% to 10.6 contracts per community for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 compared with 10.2 contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, in last year’s third quarter. The consolidated community count was 138 as of July 31, 2019. This was a 12.2% year-over-year increase from 123 communities at the end of the prior year’s third quarter. As of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 159 communities. This was a 12.0% year-over-year increase compared with 142 communities at July 31, 2018.



The number of consolidated contracts increased 22.6% to 1,515 homes, during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with 1,236 homes during the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The number of contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the third quarter ended July 31, 2019, increased 16.6% to 1,690 homes from 1,449 homes for the same quarter last year.



The number of consolidated contracts increased 8.9% to 3,995 homes, during the nine-month period ended July 31, 2019, compared with 3,667 homes in the same period of the previous fiscal year. During the first nine months of fiscal 2019, the number of contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 4,497 homes, an increase of 3.0% from 4,368 homes during the same period in fiscal 2018.



For August 2019, consolidated contracts per community were 3.2 compared with 2.6 for the same month one year ago. During August 2019, the number of consolidated contracts increased 37.8% to 445 homes from 323 homes in August 2018.



The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of July 31, 2019, increased 11.4% to $1.05 billion compared with $946.5 million as of July 31, 2018. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of July 31, 2019, was $1.28 billion, a decrease of 2.4% compared with $1.31 billion as of July 31, 2018.



Consolidated deliveries were 1,185 homes for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, a 3.8% increase compared with 1,142 homes during the same quarter a year ago. For the quarter ended July 31, 2019, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 3.5% to 1,377 homes compared with 1,427 homes during the third quarter of fiscal 2018.



Consolidated deliveries were 3,237 homes in the first nine months of fiscal 2019, a 4.3% decrease compared with 3,382 homes in the same period in fiscal 2018. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 4.3% to 3,772 homes compared with 3,940 homes in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



The contract cancellation rate for both consolidated contracts and contracts including unconsolidated joint ventures were 19% for both the three months ended July 31, 2019 and the same quarter in fiscal 2018.

(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JULY 31, 2019:

Total liquidity at the end of the of the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $225.1 million.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, approximately 2,100 lots were put under option or acquired in 30 communities, including unconsolidated joint ventures.



As of July 31, 2019, consolidated lots controlled totaled 29,821; which, based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, equaled a 6.3 years supply.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:



“During the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we continued to make progress towards our growth objectives. We achieved year-over-year growth in total revenues, contracts, community count, contracts per community and contract backlog. Further, we saw a sequential increase in our gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to 18.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 from 16.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The improvements we experienced in these metrics are a solid indicator that we are moving in the right direction.”



“Given our pipeline of future community openings, we expect our community count to increase in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. We continue to believe that our strategy of using options to control a significant majority of our lots is a strong risk mitigator should housing demand fluctuate in the future. Assuming no adverse changes in current market conditions and excluding land related charges, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and other non-recurring items, we expect to achieve pretax profitability for the full 2019 fiscal year,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.



WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com . For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com . The archive will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. HovnanianÒ Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’sÒ Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com . To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

(Loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of (loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt to (loss) income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $83.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $16.5 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million of availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2019.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (3) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (4) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (5) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (6) changes in credit ratings; (7) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (8) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (9) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor; (10) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (11) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (12) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (13) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (14) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (15) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (16) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (17) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (18) levels of competition; (19) successful identification and integration of acquisitions; (20) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (21) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (22) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (23) changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products, and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (24) geopolitical risks, terrorist acts and other acts of war; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; (26) information technology failures and data security breaches; (27) negative publicity; and (28) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2019 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $482,041 $456,712 $1,303,326 $1,376,422 Costs and expenses (1) 492,847 463,100 1,362,964 1,417,586 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (4,266 ) - (5,706 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,742 10,732 20,556 6,899 (Loss) income before income taxes (7,064 ) 78 (39,082 ) (39,971 ) Income tax provision 537 1,104 1,228 1,687 Net (loss) $(7,601 ) $(1,026 ) $(40,310 ) $(41,658 ) Per share data: Basic and assuming dilution: Net (loss) per common share $(1.27 ) $(0.18 ) $(6.76 ) $(7.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (2) 5,971 5,947 5,964 5,935 (1) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs. (2) For periods with a net (loss), basic shares are used in accordance with GAAP rules. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2019 Reconciliation of (loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt to (loss) income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Loss) income before income taxes $(7,064 ) $78 $(39,082 ) $(39,971 ) Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,435 96 3,601 3,183 Unconsolidated joint venture investment write-downs 854 - 854 660 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 4,266 - 5,706 (Loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt (1) $(4,775 ) $4,440 $(34,627 ) $(30,422 ) (1) (Loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2019 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended July 31, July 31, April 30, (3) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $467,849 $442,859 $1,257,536 $1,312,553 $427,552 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 381,906 361,303 1,034,953 1,076,132 355,477 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 85,943 81,556 222,583 236,421 72,075 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 18,824 13,424 42,964 41,025 13,898 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 67,119 68,132 179,619 195,396 58,177 Land charges 1,435 96 3,601 3,183 1,462 Homebuilding gross margin $65,684 $68,036 $176,018 $192,213 $56,715 Gross margin percentage 14.0 % 15.4 % 14.0 % 14.6 % 13.3 % Gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 18.4 % 18.4 % 17.7 % 18.0 % 16.9 % Gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 14.3 % 15.4 % 14.3 % 14.9 % 13.6 % Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $542 $- $8,050 $20,505 Land and lot cost of sales, excluding interest and land charges (1) 33 - 7,390 7,710 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 509 - 660 12,795 Land and lot sales interest 205 - 205 4,055 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest and excluding land charges $304 $- $455 $8,740 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.



(3) Second quarter gross margin reconciliation included because it is referenced in the “Comments from Management” section of the press release.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2019 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) $(7,601 ) $(1,026 ) $(40,310 ) $(41,658 ) Income tax provision 537 1,104 1,228 1,687 Interest expense 41,406 38,283 110,482 125,158 EBIT (1) 34,342 38,361 71,400 85,187 Depreciation and amortization 1,004 811 2,942 2,320 EBITDA (2) 35,346 39,172 74,342 87,507 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,435 96 3,601 3,183 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 4,266 - 5,706 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $36,781 $43,534 $77,943 $96,396 Interest incurred $42,104 $40,438 $122,340 $121,617 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 0.87 1.08 0.64 0.79 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2019 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $79,277 $65,355 $68,117 $71,051 Plus interest incurred 42,104 40,438 122,340 121,617 Less interest expensed 41,406 38,283 110,482 125,158 Less interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) 1,978 - 1,978 - Interest capitalized at end of period (2) $77,997 $67,510 $77,997 $67,510 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to the joint venture the company entered into in June 2019. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction.



(2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands) July 31,

2019 October 31,

2018 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $83,634 $187,871 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 16,919 12,808 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,106,100 878,876 Land and land options held for future development or sale 69,176 111,368 Consolidated inventory not owned 179,642 87,921 Total inventories 1,354,918 1,078,165 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 134,111 123,694 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 32,536 35,189 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,488 20,285 Prepaid expenses and other assets 43,492 39,150 Total homebuilding 1,686,098 1,497,162 Financial services 109,164 164,880 Total assets $1,795,262 $1,662,042 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $207,172 $95,557 Accounts payable and other liabilities 324,984 304,899 Customers’ deposits 40,358 30,086 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 138,441 63,387 Revolving and term loan credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs 201,493 201,389 Notes payable (net of discount, premium and debt issuance costs) and accrued interest 1,284,624 1,273,446 Total homebuilding 2,197,072 1,968,764 Financial services 89,740 143,448 Income taxes payable 1,521 3,334 Total liabilities 2,288,333 2,115,546 Equity:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at July 31, 2019 and at October 31, 2018 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 5,792,858 shares at July 31, 2019 and 5,783,858 shares at October 31, 2018 58 58 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 650,449 shares at July 31, 2019 and 649,673 shares at October 31, 2018 6 6 Paid in capital - common stock 710,517 710,349 Accumulated deficit (1,224,166 ) (1,183,856 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 470,430 shares of Class A common stock and 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 (115,360 ) (115,360 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity deficit (493,646 ) (453,504 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 575 - Total equity deficit (493,071 ) (453,504 ) Total liabilities and equity $1,795,262 $1,662,042

Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2018





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $467,849 $442,859 $1,257,536 $1,312,553 Land sales and other revenues 1,428 844 11,111 26,918 Total homebuilding 469,277 443,703 1,268,647 1,339,471 Financial services 12,764 13,009 34,679 36,951 Total revenues 482,041 456,712 1,303,326 1,376,422 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 381,939 361,303 1,042,343 1,083,842 Cost of sales interest 19,029 13,424 43,169 45,080 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,435 96 3,601 3,183 Total cost of sales 402,403 374,823 1,089,113 1,132,105 Selling, general and administrative 43,559 37,544 130,474 126,319 Total homebuilding expenses 445,962 412,367 1,219,587 1,258,424 Financial services 8,927 8,986 26,079 26,125 Corporate general and administrative 14,959 16,393 48,792 51,672 Other interest 22,377 24,859 67,313 80,078 Other operations 622 495 1,193 1,287 Total expenses 492,847 463,100 1,362,964 1,417,586 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (4,266 ) - (5,706 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,742 10,732 20,556 6,899 (Loss) income before income taxes (7,064 ) 78 (39,082 ) (39,971 ) State and federal income tax provision: State 537 1,104 1,228 1,687 Federal - - - - Total income taxes 537 1,104 1,228 1,687 Net (loss) $(7,601 ) $(1,026 ) $(40,310 ) $(41,658 ) Per share data: Basic and assuming dilution: Net (loss) per common share $(1.27 ) $(0.18 ) $(6.76 ) $(7.03 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 5,971 5,947 5,964 5,935







HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Three Months - July 31, 2019 Contracts (1)

Three Months Ended Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 65 32 103.1 % 35 47 (25.5 )% 192 68 182.4 % Dollars $37,560 $18,045 108.1 % $20,694 $26,701 (22.5 )% $119,347 $40,058 197.9 % Avg. Price $577,846 $563,909 2.5 % $591,257 $568,106 4.1 % $621,599 $589,089 5.5 % Mid-Atlantic (3) (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 197 144 36.8 % 159 144 10.4 % 402 324 24.1 % Dollars $99,807 $76,324 30.8 % $86,811 $79,593 9.1 % $242,958 $196,011 24.0 % Avg. Price $506,635 $530,032 (4.4 )% $545,981 $552,726 (1.2 )% $604,373 $604,973 (0.1 )% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 197 143 37.8 % 158 157 0.6 % 505 470 7.4 % Dollars $58,794 $43,596 34.9 % $47,261 $45,579 3.7 % $136,713 $130,377 4.9 % Avg. Price $298,442 $304,865 (2.1 )% $299,120 $290,313 3.0 % $270,719 $277,397 (2.4 )% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 147 175 (16.0 )% 121 121 0.0 % 296 330 (10.3 )% Dollars $58,648 $71,381 (17.8 )% 50,217 47,472 5.8 % $128,571 $139,840 (8.1 )% Avg. Price $398,966 $407,894 (2.2 )% $415,017 $392,330 5.8 % $434,361 $423,757 2.5 % Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 589 518 13.7 % 449 469 (4.3 )% 788 706 11.6 % Dollars $202,553 $177,174 14.3 % $152,615 $157,406 (3.0 )% $277,263 $250,369 10.7 % Avg. Price $343,893 $342,036 0.5 % $339,900 $335,620 1.3 % $351,857 $354,630 (0.8 )% West (CA) Home 320 224 42.9 % 263 204 28.9 % 372 389 (4.4 )% Dollars $131,483 $102,183 28.7 % $110,251 $86,108 28.0 % $149,654 $189,868 (21.2 )% Avg. Price $410,884 $456,173 (9.9 )% $419,205 $422,099 (0.7 )% $402,296 $488,094 (17.6 )% Consolidated Total (3) Home 1,515 1,236 22.6 % 1,185 1,142 3.8 % 2,555 2,287 11.7 % Dollars $588,845 $488,703 20.5 % $467,849 $442,859 5.6 % $1,054,506 $946,523 11.4 % Avg. Price $388,676 $395,392 (1.7 )% $394,809 $387,793 1.8 % $412,723 $413,871 (0.3 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (4) (excluding KSA JV) Home 175 213 (17.8 )% 192 285 (32.6 )% 357 543 (34.3 )% Dollars $107,579 $126,887 (15.2 )% $119,704 $191,481 (37.5 )% $226,778 $366,777 (38.2 )% Avg. Price $614,737 $595,714 3.2 % $623,458 $671,863 (7.2 )% $635,232 $675,464 (6.0 )% Grand Total (excluding KSA JV) Home 1,690 1,449 16.6 % 1,377 1,427 (3.5 )% 2,912 2,830 2.9 % Dollars $696,424 $615,590 13.1 % $587,553 $634,340 (7.4 )% $1,281,284 $1,313,300 (2.4 )% Avg. Price $412,085 $424,838 (3.0 )% $426,691 $444,527 (4.0 )% $440,001 $464,064 (5.2 )% KSA JV Only Home 97 2 4,750.0 % 3 11 (72.7 )% 131 12 991.7 % Dollars $15,346 $308 4,882.5 % $719 $2,315 (68.9 )% $20,800 $3,336 523.5 % Avg. Price $158,205 $154,000 2.7 % $239,667 $210,455 13.9 % $158,777 $278,000 (42.9 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

(3) Contract backlog as of July 31, 2019 excludes 29 homes that were sold to one of our joint ventures at the time of the joint venture formation.

(4) Contract backlog as of July 31, 2019 includes 29 homes that were sold to one of our joint ventures at the time of the joint venture formation.







HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Nine Months - July 31, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 221 104 112.5 % 80 134 (40.3 )% 192 68 182.4 % Dollars $135,090 $58,686 130.2 % $46,239 $70,406 (34.3 )% $119,347 $40,058 197.9 % Avg. Price $611,267 $564,290 8.3 % $577,988 $525,421 10.0 % $621,599 $589,089 5.5 % Mid-Atlantic (3) (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 547 481 13.7 % 412 485 (15.1 )% 402 324 24.1 % Dollars $299,566 $256,936 16.6 % $220,808 $254,660 (13.3 )% $242,958 $196,011 24.0 % Avg. Price $547,653 $534,170 2.5 % $535,942 $525,071 2.1 % $604,373 $604,973 (0.1 )% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 559 528 5.9 % 448 440 1.8 % 505 470 7.4 % Dollars $164,584 $160,320 2.7 % $135,020 $128,912 4.7 % $136,713 $130,377 4.9 % Avg. Price $294,426 $303,636 (3.0 )% $301,384 $292,982 2.9 % $270,719 $277,397 (2.4 )% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 397 456 (12.9 )% 352 411 (14.4 )% 296 330 (10.3 )% Dollars $163,880 $184,577 (11.2 )% $143,446 $165,120 (13.1 )% $128,571 $139,840 (8.1 )% Avg. Price $412,796 $404,774 2.0 % $407,517 $401,751 1.4 % $434,361 $423,757 2.5 % Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 1,510 1,516 (0.4 )% 1,245 1,319 (5.6 )% 788 706 11.6 % Dollars $510,521 $517,119 (1.3 )% $414,112 $444,568 (6.9 )% $277,263 $250,369 10.7 % Avg. Price $338,093 $341,108 (0.9 )% $332,620 $337,049 (1.3 )% $351,857 $354,630 (0.8 )% West (CA) Home 761 582 30.8 % 700 593 18.0 % 372 389 (4.4 )% Dollars $309,117 $264,793 16.7 % $297,911 $248,887 19.7 % $149,654 $189,868 (21.2 )% Avg. Price $406,198 $454,970 (10.7 )% $425,587 $419,708 1.4 % $402,296 $488,094 (17.6 )% Consolidated Total (3) Home 3,995 3,667 8.9 % 3,237 3,382 (4.3 )% 2,555 2,287 11.7 % Dollars $1,582,758 $1,442,431 9.7 % $1,257,536 $1,312,553 (4.2 )% $1,054,506 $946,523 11.4 % Avg. Price $396,185 $393,354 0.7 % $388,488 $388,100 0.1 % $412,723 $413,871 (0.3 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (4) (excluding KSA JV) Home 502 701 (28.4 )% 535 558 (4.1 )% 357 543 (34.3 )% Dollars $318,350 $436,478 (27.1 )% $338,599 $335,828 0.8 % $226,778 $366,777 (38.2 )% Avg. Price $634,163 $622,650 1.8 % $632,895 $601,842 5.2 % $635,232 $675,464 (6.0 )% Grand Total Home 4,497 4,368 3.0 % 3,772 3,940 (4.3 )% 2,912 2,830 2.9 % Dollars $1,901,108 $1,878,909 1.2 % $1,596,135 $1,648,381 (3.2 )% $1,281,284 $1,313,300 (2.4 )% Avg. Price $422,750 $430,153 (1.7 )% $423,153 $418,371 1.1 % $440,001 $464,064 (5.2 )% KSA JV Only Home 133 39 241.0 % 7 62 (88.7 )% 131 12 991.7 % Dollars $21,426 $6,911 210.0 % $1,627 $12,363 (86.8 )% $20,800 $3,336 523.5 % Avg. Price $161,101 $177,216 (9.1 )% $232,383 $199,406 16.5 % $158,777 $278,000 (42.9 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

(3) Contract backlog as of July 31, 2019 excludes 29 homes that were sold to one of our joint ventures at the time of the joint venture formation.

(4) Contract backlog as of July 31, 2019 includes 29 homes that were sold to one of our joint ventures at the time of the joint venture formation.







HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Three Months - July 31, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 65 63 3.2 % 62 129 (51.9 )% 111 215 (48.4 )% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $52,932 $48,757 8.6 % $49,496 $107,574 (54.0 )% $92,909 $175,257 (47.0 )% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $814,338 $773,921 5.2 % $798,323 $833,907 (4.3 )% $837,018 $815,149 2.7 % Mid-Atlantic (3) (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 9 12 (25.0 )% 19 17 11.8 % 36 47 (23.4 )% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $4,490 $10,626 (57.7 )% $13,847 $13,335 3.8 % $21,075 $39,640 (46.8 )% Avg. Price $498,889 $885,500 (43.7 )% $728,789 $784,471 (7.1 )% $585,417 $843,404 (30.6 )% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 5 4 25.0 % 8 16 (50.0 )% 2 19 (89.5 )% (IL, OH) Dollars $2,509 $2,121 18.3 % $4,487 $10,978 (59.1 )% $885 $14,556 (93.9 )% Avg. Price $501,800 $530,000 (5.3 )% $560,875 $686,063 (18.2 )% $442,500 $766,105 (42.2 )% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 39 66 (40.9 )% 46 38 21.1 % 117 123 (4.9 )% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $20,919 $31,702 (34.0 )% $23,064 $15,619 47.7 % $64,147 $61,917 3.6 % Avg. Price $536,385 $480,333 11.7 % $501,391 $411,029 22.0 % $548,265 $503,394 8.9 % Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 24 38 (36.8 )% 37 45 (17.8 )% 55 99 (44.4 )% (AZ, TX) Dollars $15,072 $22,656 (33.5 )% $21,841 $25,236 (13.5 )% $34,764 $60,849 (42.9 )% Avg. Price $628,000 $596,211 5.3 % $590,297 $560,802 5.3 % $632,073 $614,637 2.8 % West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 33 30 10.0 % 20 40 (50.0 )% 36 40 (10.0 )% (CA) Dollars $11,657 $11,025 5.7 % $6,969 $18,739 (62.8 )% $12,998 $14,558 (10.7 )% Avg. Price $353,242 $367,532 (3.9 )% $348,450 $468,475 (25.6 )% $361,056 $363,954 (0.8 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (excluding KSA JV) Home 175 213 (17.8 )% 192 285 (32.6 )% 357 543 (34.3 )% Dollars $107,579 $126,887 (15.2 )% $119,704 $191,481 (37.5 )% $226,778 $366,777 (38.2 )% Avg. Price $614,737 $595,714 3.2 % $623,458 $671,863 (7.2 )% $635,232 $675,464 (6.0 )% KSA JV Only Home 97 2 4,750.0 % 3 11 (72.7 )% 131 12 991.7 % Dollars $15,346 $308 4,882.5 % $719 $2,315 (68.9 )% $20,800 $3,336 523.5 % Avg. Price $158,205 $154,000 2.7 % $239,667 $210,455 13.9 % $158,777 $278,000 (42.9 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

(3) Contract backlog as of July 31, 2019 includes 29 homes that were sold to one of our joint ventures at the time of the joint venture formation.







HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Nine Months - July 31, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 188 217 (13.4 )% 191 184 3.8 % 111 215 (48.4 )% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $150,396 $169,683 (11.4 )% $150,853 $142,317 6.0 % $92,909 $175,257 (47.0 )% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $799,979 $781,949 2.3 % $789,806 $773,462 2.1 % $837,018 $815,149 2.7 % Mid-Atlantic (3) (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 26 62 (58.1 )% 43 26 65.4 % 36 47 (23.4 )% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $19,158 $50,664 (62.2 )% $33,267 $22,133 50.3 % $21,075 $39,640 (46.8 )% Avg. Price $736,846 $817,159 (9.8 )% $773,651 $851,272 (9.1 )% $585,417 $843,404 (30.6 )% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 12 28 (57.1 )% 19 36 (47.2 )% 2 19 (89.5 )% (IL, OH) Dollars $6,472 $19,091 (66.1 )% $11,663 $23,253 (49.8 )% $885 $14,556 (93.9 )% Avg. Price $539,333 $681,820 (20.9 )% $613,842 $645,916 (5.0 )% $442,500 $766,105 (42.2 )% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 122 163 (25.2 )% 127 118 7.6 % 117 123 (4.9 )% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $65,530 $77,408 (15.3 )% $64,638 $52,301 23.6 % $64,147 $61,917 3.6 % Avg. Price $537,131 $474,895 13.1 % $508,961 $443,229 14.8 % $548,265 $503,394 8.9 % Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 86 131 (34.4 )% 98 89 10.1 % 55 99 (44.4 )% (AZ, TX) Dollars $52,455 $78,003 (32.8 )% $58,155 $50,406 15.4 % $34,764 $60,849 (42.9 )% Avg. Price $609,942 $595,445 2.4 % $593,418 $566,359 4.8 % $632,073 $614,637 2.8 % West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 68 100 (32.0 )% 57 105 (45.7 )% 36 40 (10.0 )% (CA) Dollars $24,339 $41,629 (41.5 )% $20,023 $45,418 (55.9 )% $12,998 $14,558 (10.7 )% Avg. Price $357,926 $416,295 (14.0 )% $351,281 $432,553 (18.8 )% $361,056 $363,954 (0.8 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (excluding KSA JV) Home 502 701 (28.4 )% 535 558 (4.1 )% 357 543 (34.3 )% Dollars $318,350 $436,478 (27.1 )% $338,599 $335,828 0.8 % $226,778 $366,777 (38.2 )% Avg. Price $634,163 $622,650 1.8 % $632,895 $601,842 5.2 % $635,232 $675,464 (6.0 )% KSA JV Only Home 133 39 241.0 % 7 62 (88.7 )% 131 12 991.7 % Dollars $21,426 $6,911 210.0 % $1,627 $12,363 (86.8 )% $20,800 $3,336 523.5 % Avg. Price $161,101 $177,216 (9.1 )% $232,383 $199,406 16.5 % $158,777 $278,000 (42.9 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

(3) Contract backlog as of July 31, 2019 includes 29 homes that were sold to one of our joint ventures at the time of the joint venture formation.





Contact: J. Larry Sorsby Jeffrey T. O’Keefe Executive Vice President & CFO Vice President, Investor Relations 732-747-7800 732-747-7800



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.