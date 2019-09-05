Oracle and Kaltura Enter OEM Partnership to Enable Advanced Video Experiences Across Oracle Content & Experience

Kaltura’s Video Platform as a Service Will Power Video Experiences and Workflows Driven Through Oracle Content & Experience

/EIN News/ -- Redwood Shores, California and New York, New York, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle and Kaltura , the leading video cloud provider, today announced that Oracle will OEM the Kaltura Video Platform as a Service ( VPaaS ). This partnership enables Oracle to add advanced rich media capabilities to its cloud products, including interactive video creation and editing, management, search, cross-platform video playback and engagement and intelligent media analytics.

As a result of the partnership, Oracle customers will enjoy the addition of advanced video tools across all Oracle Cloud products. For example - Oracle Marketing Cloud customers will enjoy native video management distribution and engagement tools, as well as advanced video analytics tightly integrated into Eloqua and Responsys; Oracle Commerce customers, will enjoy native support for video catalogs and “shoppable videos”; and all customers will be able to leverage video tools for employee, customer, and partner engagement.

“Video is a key element in almost any online experience today. It is an important data type that all companies need to ensure is incorporated into their existing workflows and experiences in a seamless and native way,” said Girish Bettadpur, Vice President for Oracle Content & Experience. “We are excited to partner with Kaltura, the proven market leader in both Video-Platform-as-a-Service and Enterprise Video Software. We look forward to working together to drive innovative and engaging experiences and workflows for our customers.”

As part of the OEM strategic partnership, Kaltura’s video APIs will become available within the Oracle Content and Experience Platform. Oracle customers will enjoy: Kaltura’s cross-platform video player and interactive video capabilities; native mobile SDKs; and Kaltura’s Experience APIs, such as the Kaltura video capture tools, media upload SDK, video editing tools, and media enrichment workflows. These rich video capabilities will enable Oracle customers to easily incorporate engaging video workflows for marketing, sales, service, commerce, and employee engagement.

“What an honor it is to have been selected as the Video Cloud of choice for Oracle,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “Video is the most engaging data type, it is the largest consumer of cloud resources, and it generates a huge amount of actionable data – all making it a must-have offering for a leading Cloud enabler such as Oracle. We are very excited to enter this strategic partnership with Oracle and look forward to working together to bring the power of video to organizations all around the world.”

Oracle has been a long-standing Kaltura customer since 2013, using the company’s video products to power video across Oracle and to its partners and customers, for both internal and external video management and publishing.

“I have always been a strong believer in the engaging power of video. Oracle was an early adopter of video technology, and we rely heavily on Kaltura’s platform for a wide range of use cases,” said Chris Stone, Senior Vice President for Oracle Content & Experience. “Kaltura’s video tools that power our internal and external video portals, webcasting, and video messaging, are very popular and widely adopted at Oracle, and I am excited that our customers can now also enjoy the excellent video capabilities from Kaltura that we’re so familiar with.”

Dr. Michal Tsur, President and General Manager, Enterprise and Learning, at Kaltura added: “Today every company is a tech company, and video is a critical element of the tech stack in all industries. It is inspiring to see Oracle’s vision of video, data and cloud, and how they inherently go together to capture the most imminent future trends in technology. We are excited to collaborate with Oracle in making video a native component of its cloud offering across all use cases and industries.”

The new video capabilities will be showcased as an integral part of Oracle Content & Experience’s Intelligent Content Platform at Oracle OpenWorld on September 16–19, 2019 in San Francisco. To see all the OOW19 Sessions for OCE visit https://sites.oracle.com/site/oowdx/ .

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values – openness, flexibility, and collaboration – and is the initiator and backer of the world’s leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members. For more information, visit corp.kaltura.com .

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud Platform offers an integrated set of solutions that leverage innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots, and process automation. With it, you can quickly connect applications, data, and devices to extend your reach with intelligent automation to deliver innovative, consumer-grade customer, employee, and partner experiences. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com/cloud/paas/content-and-experience-management/

