ClearOne® Highlights Patented Beamforming Mic Array Ceiling Tile and Feature-Rich Room and Cloud-Based Video Collaboration Systems at InfoComm India 2019.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing the full gamut of solutions for integrators, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, is highlighting its newest pro audio and video collaboration solutions for attendees of InfoComm 2019 India (September 18-20) at stand #E85 .



ClearOne's Patented Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CT) is designed to blend in perfectly with today's drop ceilings. The market response to the BMA CT solution has been swift and overwhelmingly positive; as its integrated features can significantly reduce system design complexity, simplify installation, streamline configuration and programming, consume less rack space, and lower cost. The mic’s built-in acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and beam selection eliminate the need for per-beam processing requiring fewer DSP mixer resources. It also includes a built-in 2x10 Watt power amplifier to conveniently drive loudspeakers.

The company’s COLLABORATE® Live video collaboration solutions include a full line of five solutions, tailored to fit any installation. COLLABORATE Live 1000, which includes the BMA CT, creates the ultimate video collaboration solution for larger spaces. COLLABORATE Live 900, 600, 300, and 200 systems provide different choices of microphones, cameras, and group speakerphones to fit every type of installation from auditoriums and lecture halls to boardrooms and huddle spaces. All COLLABORATE Live systems feature built-in cloud connectivity and capabilities that empower users to collaborate like never before, in large conferencing space environments, with unmatched audio and video, interactive whiteboard, presentation, recording, streaming and cloud connectivity with a user interface that is as intuitive and simple as using their familiar mobile or tablet devices.

“ COLLABORATE Space is the cloud-based solution the commercial audiovisual industry has been waiting for,” said ClearOne Senior Director of Sales for EMEA, India and Oceania, Grifiths Zachariah. “It’s a suite that unifies messaging, calls, meetings and, perhaps most importantly, minds in a way that will energize workflows and increase productivity for everyone involved in the enterprise.”

Designed as a persistent, user-friendly collaboration suite, COLLABORATE Space provides users with the ability to make calls to landlines and mobile phones, as well as many other powerful unified communications capabilities. Users can also create searchable public and private channels, organized by topic, which can be accessed from anywhere. They can also search, access and store agendas, notes, messages, documents, whiteboards, session recordings, and more. Finally, COLLABORATE Space runs on any device, from desktop to mobile, and on any standards-based video endpoint.

“The integration of unified communications systems into workflows is going to accelerate dramatically in 2019 and deliver significant benefits to both users and the businesses that deploy these systems,” said Zachariah. “In fact, Gartner estimates global spending in unified communications will exceed $45 billion in the next few years. The new ClearOne COLLABORATE Space solution is ideally positioned to take advantage of all these developments and meet the needs of unified communications customers for years to come.”

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and AV Networking solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

