UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer

Suzanne Lindsay-Walker brings 20 years of engineering, supply chain and sustainability leadership experience to UPS

Company publishes 17 th annual Sustainability Report

annual Sustainability Report Continues to advance environmental, workforce and community sustainability goals globally

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced Suzanne Lindsay-Walker has been named UPS chief sustainability officer (CSO) and vice president of environmental affairs. In this role, she succeeds Tamara Barker, a 32-year UPS veteran who recently retired. Lindsay-Walker will be responsible for policies and programs to ensure compliance with environmental laws and regulations, as well as overseeing the attainment of UPS’s sustainability goals to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels.

“The project engineering experience and sustainability knowledge Suzanne brings to the UPS team is impressive,” said Rhonda Clark, president, corporate plant engineering, UPS. “She has held important leadership roles at three other widely recognized brands – creating and leading their sustainability programs, designing commercial facilities and fostering customer and employee engagement. We are excited to have Suzanne at UPS helping us continue to make progress on UPS’s 2020 and 2025 sustainability goals.”

Most recently, Lindsay-Walker served as director of sustainability at Brambles USA Inc. She oversaw their North America sustainability strategy and key customer engagements. Lindsay-Walker also was responsible for driving adoption of low carbon technologies as well as the company’s sustainability internal engagement program.

Prior to that, Lindsay-Walker worked for five years at The Kroger Co. as its first director of sustainability. She created and launched their first set of forward-looking sustainability goals, created their zero waste program and collaborated with key internal and external stakeholders to help meet their 2020 goals. Also of note, Lindsay-Walker helped Kroger earn and maintain a spot on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for five consecutive years. She also led supplier engagement initiatives to drive environmental and social responsibility into the global supply chain.

Lindsay-Walker attended Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Mich., and earned her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Also today, UPS launched its 2018 Sustainability Report. To see UPS’s digital-first, fully-interactive Report in its entirety, click Creating our Tomorrow, Sustainably . The Report details efforts that took place during 2018 to advance the company’s 2020 and 2025 sustainability goals.

The Report describes seven enablers of progress UPS is leveraging to advance sustainability across UPS’s operations, as well as our customers’ operations, in order to create a more sustainable tomorrow.

Transformative vision Bold ideas Diversity & inclusion Innovative technology Collaborative partnerships Talent & teamwork Community resilience



UPS is continuing its legacy of transparency and disclosure by reporting to the Comprehensive level of the GRI Standards framework, and engaging Deloitte & Touche LLP for external assurance of the Report. The separate GRI Content Index provides details about UPS’s sustainability management approach, data, and policies.

For more information on UPS’s general sustainability initiatives, please visit www.ups.com/sustainability .



