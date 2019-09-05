Global 100 Manufacturer Selects Bridgeline as the Content Management System for its Salesforce Community

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), provider of a leading, cloud-based Digital Experience Platform announced today that it was selected by a global-100 manufacturer to manage content for their Salesforce Lightning Community with Bridgeline’s OrchestraCMS platform.

The manufacturer intends to use the Bridgeline OrchestraCMS software to create a platform for its employees and partners to author and share content within their Salesforce Lightning Community. It will use OrchestraCMS’s omni-channel capabilities to integrate content and assets from third-party systems for distribution to multiple community portals throughout the organization. The platform will also intelligently provide dynamic content that is targeted to customers based on their individual profile.

“OrchestraCMS is the leading digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce that leverages the power of the CRM and Lightning Communities in creating highly engaging and branded digital experiences” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Our customers see tremendous value in the seamless integration of digital content with their Salesforce data, workflows and business processes, providing for a highly targeted digital experience while minimizing costly integrations, security and hosting concerns.”

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline, helps businesses maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform offers Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics in a single cloud-based application to deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Bridgeline is headquartered in Burlington, Mass and serves customers across four continents ranging powering digital experiences from large Enterprise Fortune-500 corporatio

