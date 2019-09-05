La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company to Present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced that George Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla, will present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte New York Palace.



A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.ljpc.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website for 60 days.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II), formerly known as LJPC-501, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2017 as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. GIAPREZA was approved by the European Commission (EC) in August 2019 for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. LJPC-0118 (artesunate) is La Jolla’s investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria. LJPC‑401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product, is being developed for the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome and polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com .





Company Contacts

Sandra Vedrick

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Human Resources

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Phone: (858) 207-4264 Ext: 1135

Email: svedrick@ljpc.com

and

Dennis Mulroy

Chief Financial Officer

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Phone: (858) 207-4264 Ext: 1040

Email: dmulroy@ljpc.com



