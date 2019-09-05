A. Caspersen Company Inc. Named by REMODELING Magazine to its 2019 Big50 Class of America’s Top Remodelers

/EIN News/ -- CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [A. Caspersen Company Inc.] has been selected by REMODELING magazine to join the REMODELING Big50. Each year since 1986, the REMODELING Big50 inducts 50 remodeling companies that have set exceptionally high standards for professionalism and integrity through exemplary business practices, craftsmanship, and impact in their community or the industry at large. Big50 remodelers run successful, often growing, companies of various sizes that have taken the lead in raising industry standards.



Since the Big50 program began, REMODELING has selected about 1,600 firms for Big50 status, approximately less than 2% of all remodeling businesses in the country today.



“We are honored to receive this distinction,” says Chelsea C. Caspersen, Vice President of A. Caspersen Company. “The award recognizes excellence and leadership, and we are privileged to be named to this select group of remodelers.”



REMODELING editors, columnists, industry leaders, and the companies themselves make the nominations each year. Following a lengthy evaluation and interview process, the editors select the 50 individuals who exemplify the best of the industry that year, and who have something to offer other remodelers in proven practices.



This year’s Big50 includes full-service remodelers, home improvement firms, and specialists in specific parts of the homes, such as kitchens and bathrooms. Some have a history going back decades, while others are just a few years old. “There’s no single strategy here and no lack of competitors for their services,” REMODELING’s introduction to the list declares. “What Big50 firms share is a culture that celebrates employees and customer service above all.”

President of A. Caspersen Company, Eric A. Caspersen states, “I could not be more pleased to have the honor of receiving this prestigious award! I am most proud of my daughter, Chelsea, for choosing to continue the A. Caspersen Company legacy of faith and integrity.”



The 2019 Big50 winners are featured in the July-August issue of REMODELING, a national trade publication read by more than 150,000 professional remodeling contractors. Longer profiles of the winners are posted on the REMODELING website, remodelingmag.com.

REMODELING, published by Hanley Wood, is the leading publication in the home improvement industry. REMODELING has and continues to be the indispensable tool that remodelers cannot do without—delivering the business know-how, product and technical information that home improvement pros need to help make smart decisions that will shape their success.

For more information, visit www.remodeling.hw.net

For more information on A. Capersen Company Inc., visit www.acaspersenco.com

Contact:

Chelsea Caspersen

Vice President

chelsea@acaspersenco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ce4f0d8-2de3-4920-b894-20156e600261

Eric & Chelsea Caspersen President and Vice President of A. Caspersen Company



