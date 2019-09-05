Ascent® Windscreen by Trex Commercial Products Named “Best Product System” of 2019

Glass Windscreen System Honored in Annual Glass Magazine Awards Program

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living up to its lofty name, the Ascent ® Windscreen System by Trex Commercial Products captured top honors in the 2019 Glass Magazine Awards. The innovative glass windscreen was chosen by voters as the year’s “Best Product Hardware or System.”

Each year, Glass Magazine, the official publication of the National Glass Association, recognizes stand-out glass and glazing products and projects in the commercial, retail and fabrication markets. This year – for the first time in the program’s history – readers determined winners in the product award categories, selecting Ascent as an industry-leading innovation.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our customers – the readers of Glass Magazine,” said John Lewis, president and CEO of Trex Commercial Products. “From glazing contractors to architects, these professionals know what works, and we value their confidence in our products to deliver superior performance.”

Reaching New Heights

The launch of Ascent establishes Trex Commercial Products as the go-to provider in the windscreen market. This innovative, easy-to-install, post-supported glass system takes commercial design possibilities to new heights by delivering unparalleled wind protection that truly elevates the outdoor environment and experience in settings from healthcare to hospitality.

“Windscreen systems are growing in demand with the rising popularity of the al fresco experience. With this in mind, we designed Ascent to make outdoor areas more useful and enjoyable by providing safety and style without compromising views,” added Lewis.

Featuring ½” laminated glass with aluminum posts and steel stanchions, the Ascent Windscreen System is designed to withstand up to 80 psf wind loads – 8x the resistance of other commercial windscreen systems – making it an ideal solution for protecting outdoor pools, dining areas, balconies and terraces at virtually any elevation. Additionally, its snap-fit aluminum posts make for quick, safe and easy assembly.

Ascent will be featured in the September 2019 issue of Glass Magazine and also honored during an award ceremony to be held at GlassBuild America in Atlanta this September. For more information about the Ascent Windscreen System or Trex Commercial Products, visit www.trexcommercial.com .

About Trex Commercial Products

Trex Commercial Products, based in Minneapolis, Minn., is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. The company engineers and markets pre-engineered railing systems, aluminum systems and custom railing solutions. Trex Commercial Products has built an industry-leading reputation for quality and dedication to customer service since 1990. To learn more about Trex Commercial Products, visit https://www.trexcommercial.com/

