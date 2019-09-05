ForgeRock Recognized as Best-in-Class in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity API Platforms

Secures Most Favorable Position in All Categories including Product, Innovation and Market Leadership

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, a leading provider of digital identity solutions, today announced that it has placed as the leading vendor in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity API Platforms. Along with leading the Product, Innovation and Market categories, ForgeRock receives “Strong Positives” in Security, Functionality, Integration, Interoperability and Usability.



In the most comprehensive research on Identity API Platforms to date, KuppingerCole describes Identity API platforms as foundational for delivering digital services that enable businesses to engage and interact with their employees, partners and customers, and key to delivering rich, personalized experiences. In the research, the analysts identified critical functional areas for providing core identity capabilities through APIs that can be woven into a company’s digital products and services. These capabilities include authentication and authorization, DevOps protection and securely managing workflows and orchestration. ForgeRock was rated as the leading provider of identity and access management API platforms.

Click here to receive a copy of the report.

“Modernizing an Identity and Access Management infrastructure requires a platform that exposes rich APIs to allow seamless integration, deployment agility, and continuous delivery, and so it is especially validating to be recognized as the leader in this area,” said Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock. “API-enabled digital identity platforms are at the foundation of the digital economy and essential for customers transforming to digital.”

Identity API Platforms Drive Digital Transformation

Identity APIs enable organizations to create new business models, and more easily connect with partners and customers through a seamless experience by linking people, systems and services. Open APIs are at the core of the sharing economy. In Open Banking, regulations require banks to make account and payment data available through secure APIs, to give consumers greater freedom and control in how they interact with their financial services providers, and enable them to use exciting new services offered by third parties. This digital transformation in financial services is spreading to other industries.

ForgeRock continues its innovation and leadership in helping customers achieve success and compliance with API enablement. The company delivered its Open Banking Directory which included a reference bank implementation, a directory and a technical sandbox for organizations to build and test Open Banking/PSD2 APIs. ForgeRock was the first Identity and Access Management vendor to achieve conformance with the OpenID Foundation’s FAPI (Financial-grade API) standard and deliver Open Banking Accelerators for the banking and payment ecosystem to jumpstart compliance with UK and related Open Banking standards. ForgeRock continues to enhance its Intelligent Authentication framework so customers can confidently implement Zero Trust and CARTA security strategies for authenticating users and continuously assuring authenticity after initial login.

The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers robust capabilities for all identities - workforce, consumer, and things - fueled by intelligent identity orchestration with extensive adaptive and contextual authentication, comprehensive integration accelerators, and rich security, privacy, and consent features. The platform is cloud- and DevOps-ready, enabling customers to automate cloud deployments and to deploy millions of identities within minutes on any cloud, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, OpenShift and Microsoft Azure. ForgeRock easily protects workloads on any cloud including bring-your-own-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and multi-cloud models, eliminating cloud vendor lock-in.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock is a leading provider of simple and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions that help customers deepen their relationships with their consumers and improve the productivity and connectivity of their employees and partners. ForgeRock serves more than a thousand brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock |Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |

Copyright ©2019. ForgeRock is a registered trademark of ForgeRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Dave De Jear

ForgeRock Communications

dave.dejear@forgerock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.