Sierra Pacific Mortgage's Liz Collins Named A 2019 HousingWire Insider

/EIN News/ --

Folsom, CA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sierra Pacific Mortgage, LLC. a national mortgage lender, today announced that Liz Collins, Sierra Pacific's VP/Divsion Manager - East has been named a 2019 Insiders Award honoree by HousingWire magazine.



"In the past 12 months, Liz has played a pivotal role in Sierra Pacific's expansion in the East and Southest regions," said Jay Promisco, Chief Production Officer. "In addition to making giant strides in supporting our national operations, she's currently on track to grow production by over 22% above our 2018 market levels. These accomplishments, combined with her dedication to excellence, was why I considered Liz our ideal nominee for HousingWire's Insiders Award."



A 35-year mortgage industry veteran, Liz has spent her entire career as a true insider. Since joining Sierra Pacific in 2007, she has consistenly grew and improved Operations and Production divisions in her intitial role as Eastern Divisional Manager, and in her current role as VP/Division Manager - East. Her industry insight, problem-solving abilities and candid ability to see both operational and sales viewpoints are valued throughout all levels of the organization.



Liz's achievements during the first half of 2019 including including roll out and development of a new proprietary LOS for the Retail Channel, which includes robust Secure Income and Assest validation components. In addition, she was critical in supporting Sierra Pacifdic's sales and operational staff by helping to ensure they achieve their own professional gaols. She does this by ensuring that Retail Branch Managers, Loan Originators and Wholesale Account Executives receive unparalleled levels of service and support in all aspects of operations, sales and marketing.



Her continued mission to constantly improve Sierra Pacific's operational efficiencies and growth in the market share has resulted in production growth far beyond industry standards, especially within this year's constantly evolving, often unpredictable market.



About Sierra Pacific Mortgage



Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific serves the retail, wholesale, and correspondent mortgage banking markets in 48 states through five regional fulfillment centers. Sierra Pacific's mission is to deliver consistent, competetive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every customer, every day. To learn more, visit www.sierrapacificmortgage.com or call (916) 932-1700.

Attachment

Christina Long Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Company Inc. 916-932-1711 Christina.Long@spmc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.