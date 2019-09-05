Silver Air Continues Los Angeles Charter Fleet Expansion with Latest Gulfstream G200

PURE Jet Management Adds to Global Charter Fleet with Bases in LA, NY and Dallas

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has added a newly signed Gulfstream G200 to its charter fleet, available for immediate charter out of Van Nuys, California (VNY).

Adding to its expansive charter fleet in the Los Angeles area, the G200 is a world class super-mid jet with intercontinental range. Its 9-passenger configuration is equipped with complete business and entertainment amenities including GoGo in-flight Wi-Fi. The jet has a maximum range of 3,400 nm for cross-country or international travel.

“Silver Air is excited to add this beautiful G200 super-mid aircraft to our growing fleet in Van Nuys,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “The G200 is a world class performing aircraft, delivering intercontinental range and exceptional payload capability without sacrificing speed, range or passenger amenities.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

Media Contact:

Van Holmes

For Silver Air

van.holmes@specpr.com

