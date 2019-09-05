LRAD® Corporation Announces New $1.1 Million Homeland Security Order from Southeast Asia

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD), a global leader in critical communication systems, today announced it received a new $1.1 million order for LRAD 1000X and LRAD 500X acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”) and accessories. The LRAD systems and accessories are scheduled for deployment to homeland security and law enforcement agencies in a Southeast Asian country.



“Southeast Asia has typically been one of our more active sales regions, although orders have slowed this fiscal year due to government funding issues and political instability,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. “With these issues resolving, we expect sales from the region will be much stronger in fiscal 2020.”

LRAD is fundamentally changing the way homeland security and law enforcement agencies conduct everyday duties and elevated risk operations. LRAD systems ensure warnings, commands and notifications are clearly heard and understood above background noise and inside vehicles and buildings. Rugged, portable and easy to operate, LRAD systems resolve uncertain situations and save lives.

About LRAD Corporation

The Company's proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ mass notification systems and mobile alert solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, notify and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and save lives.

LRAD systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, homeland and border security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, incident management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation. For more information, visit LRAD.com .

