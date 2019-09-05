UEB Builders and Fortune-Johnson General Contractors Join Katerra

/EIN News/ -- General Contractor Acquisition Accelerates Katerra’s U.S. Footprint

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UEB Builders, a general contractor specializing in commercial and residential projects, and Fortune-Johnson (F-J) General Contractors, a construction company specializing primarily in multifamily residential projects, have been acquired by Katerra , a technology company redefining the construction industry. UEB and F-J will leverage Katerra’s technologies and supply chain to deliver increased value to their clients, and both firms will become known as Katerra.

“We are staying true to the vision we have held from the very start.” said Michael Hurst, principal of UEB Builders. “Katerra reflects what we both believe in – a shared desire to find a better way to build for our partners and their communities.”

“For more than 25 years, Fortune-Johnson has strived to be the premier contractor for multifamily projects in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic,” said Brett Fortune, CEO of F-J General Contractors. “Our goal was always to build something better than the competition, and then to standardize it. Joining Katerra allows us to continue to do that, but at scale.”

Through these partnerships, Katerra will gain further construction expertise that will allow the company to expand its geographical footprint across the United States.

“Both companies share Katerra’s commitment to delivering increased value to customers by embracing technology and innovative methods,” said Michael Marks, CEO and co-founder of Katerra. “The expertise and fresh thinking brought by both UEB and Fortune-Johnson will play a key role in realizing our vision to transform the building industry in the United States.”

About UEB Builders

UEB is a general contractor specializing in the multifamily, student housing, mixed-use, and institutional markets. For the last decade, UEB has provided industry-leading integrated delivery services to a national clientele from its offices in Scottsdale, Ariz., Seattle, Wash., and Dallas, TX. UEB employs a staff of construction specialists, award-winning architects, and in-house LEED accredited professionals.

About Fortune-Johnson

Founded in 1991, Fortune-Johnson offers general contracting and construction management services for a variety of residential building types, including high-density mixed-use communities, garden-style apartments, senior living facilities, and student housing projects. F-J was awarded the 2018 National Home Builders Association Multi-Family Builder of the Year.

About Katerra

Katerra is a technology company optimizing every aspect of building design, materials supply, and construction. With leaders from the most groundbreaking technology, design, manufacturing, and construction companies, Katerra transforms how buildings and spaces come to life. Founded in 2015, Katerra has a growing number of domestic and international offices, factories, and building projects.

