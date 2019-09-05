Trust Advisory Group Launches Innovative TAG 2.0 Program to Help Transition Retiring Advisors and Ensure Business Continuity

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registered Investment Advisor, Trust Advisory Group, Ltd . announces the launch of TAG 2.0, an innovative model developed to improve the business of financial advising. TAG 2.0 addresses today’s industry-wide problem of financial advisors aging out of the workforce with no one in the pipeline to replace them. The TAG 2.0 process is designed to seamlessly transition seasoned financial advisors, their clients and assets to the next generation of advisors to ensure business continuity and peace-of-mind for everyone involved.



How It Works

Using the proprietary “TAG TEAM” model, TAG 2.0 enables transitioning financial advisors to select their own successor from a younger advisor pool of TAG-trained associates and mentor them as they work together to transition client relationships. This innovative model provides clients with the security of knowing that their interests are well taken care of throughout the transition of the senior advisor, and that their new advisor is equipped with the necessary background and knowledge and shares similar values and outlooks. It also allows advisors to transition out of their practice at their own pace, be it months or even years.

TAG-trained associates work closely with senior advisors who have built their businesses on old-fashioned values, hard work and performance, and know what it takes to achieve client goals. TAG then integrates the associates into its book acquisition program, purchasing books from established advisors looking to retire and financing the transition to the next generation.

To learn more about the benefits of joining the TAG TEAM, visit https://trustadvisorygroup.com/recruiting/for-transitioning-advisors/ .

To learn more about the TAG TEAM model, visit https://trustadvisorygroup.com/recruiting/the-tag-team-model/ .

Watch this short video: http://srenew.al/TAGTEAM

About The Trust Advisory Group

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, Trust Advisory Group, Ltd. is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with over $300 million in assets under management serving the financial needs of clients across 26 states.

Important Disclosure:

The Trust Advisory Group, Ltd is an SEC registered investment adviser principally located in Woburn, MA and affiliated with Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., Member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB. 444 Washington Street, Woburn, MA 01801. Information regarding our firm's services can be found at https://trustadvisorygroup.com . A copy of our current written disclosure Brochure discussing our advisory services and fees remains available upon request.

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

O: 978.750.0333 / M: 617.835.0396

lisa@trevicomm.com



