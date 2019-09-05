New SmarTech Analysis Report Sees Ceramic Additive Manufacturing Materials Sales at $450 Million and an Overall $3.8 Billion Ceramics AM Market in 2029

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of additive manufacturing market data and market analysis, has released a new market tracking and forecast report and database for ceramics additive manufacturing (AM) opportunities. The report focuses on the rapidly diversifying technical and traditional ceramics materials and says that ceramics additive manufacturing sector will become a $3.8 billion market segment within 10 years.



This latest report is part of a series of quick-access reports and databases released by SmarTech Analysis to provide periodically updated information on strategic and rapidly evolving AM segments. SmarTech has also recently issued similar reports on specific metals, such as aluminum, steels, copper, nickel, and titanium in additive manufacturing.

For more details on the report go to:

https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/ceramic-additive-manufacturing-markets-2019-outlook-and-database/

About the Report:

SmarTech’s new report and dataset provides an expanded analysis of ceramic materials, including the latest hardware and new technologies. The rapid evolution of production-ready are seen as a key driver for ceramics, which are ideal end-use materials.

Ceramics include an impressively wide and complex family of materials which show ideal features for additive manufacturing as well as significant processing challenges. Technical ceramics in particular feature advanced mechanical properties including very high strength as well as high temperature and chemical resistance. They are light materials which are already used in several sectors of advanced manufacturing, from aerospace to electronics, many of which are among the first adopters of AM technologies. Traditional ceramic materials such as sand and, newly included in this edition of the report, cement and glass are extremely versatile as well as affordable end-use materials, ideal for a wide range of consumer products as well as industrial molds and foundry cores.

From the Report:

In SmarTech’s currently forecasted timeline, ceramics AM adoption will experience an inflection point after 2025 as all major AM technologies that support ceramics production come to maturity and enjoy a sufficient presence in the market to support actual serial production. SmarTech is currently forecasting that this shift will be driven in part by the adoption of CIM- (ceramics injection molding) based additive manufacturing processes.





Final parts value for both technical and traditional ceramic parts are expected to drive demand for hardware and materials for the medium to long term future. This trend indicates that in ceramics AM more than in any other material family, additively manufacturing a ceramic part increases the value of the material used to produce it by several orders of magnitude. This is true for both technical and traditional ceramic materials, although it is more evident in the technical ceramic segment and advanced ceramic applications.





The biggest challenge to address today remains the creation of market demand. Many companies that produce ceramic components, especially advanced ceramic components, could be benefiting significantly from subassemblies and DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing) ceramic parts but they still need to imagine, envision, design and develop the parts that will make ceramic AM processes and materials truly valuable. SmarTech sees this as an opportunity for aggressive companies to step up and make a compelling business case and provide the necessary support and expertise that are available with polymer and metal based additive manufacturing-based solutions.

About SmarTech Analysis

Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. Our company has a client roster that includes the largest 3D printer firms, materials firms and investors in the 3DP/AM sector.

For more details on our company, go to www.smartechanalysis.com .

For More Information or to Purchase this Report and Database, and for Press

Inquiries, Please Contact:

Robert Nolan

CMO/CBDO

SmarTech Analysis

(804) 938-0030

rob@smartechpublishing.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba20226a-98cf-4acd-ba2f-88c1b897463e

Ceramic Additive Manufacturing Markets 2019 Ceramics AM Materials Revenues ($USM) 2019 - 2029



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.