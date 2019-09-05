Warner Bros. Entertainment’s IT CHAPTER TWO scares up a hair-raising $56.4 million for Ontario’s economy

/EIN News/ -- ONTARIO, CANADA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic data released today shows Warner Bros.’ IT CHAPTER TWO spent more than $56.4 million in the province of Ontario.

The follow up to the massive worldwide box office hit IT , supported over 500 Ontario-based businesses from more than 80 communities across the province and spent over $25.9 million on the purchase of local goods and services. Key spending included:

$1.7 million on construction and lumber supplies;

$1.4 million on catering, bakery goods and other food items;

$1.3 million on hotels and accommodations; and

$1.9 million on location fees paid to households, businesses and community venues where the production was filmed; as well as city, county and government permit fees

IT CHAPTER TWO filmed in numerous communities across Southern Ontario, once again transforming the small town of Port Hope into the fictional Derry, Maine. When Ontarians head to the theatres this fall, they may recognize some of the heritage town’s local landmarks like the historic Capitol Theatre, Memorial Park, and the Robertson Street Bridge. Notable locations in other Ontario communities include:

Elora Quarry Conservation Area;

The Scottish Rite Club in Hamilton;

Audley Park in Ajax;

Congregation Knesseth Isreael (the Junction Shul) Synagogue in Toronto; and

The Mandarin Restaurant in Mississauga-Malton

In just 86 days of shooting, the production hired over 1,800 Ontario cast and crew and spent more than $30 million on local payroll and labour alone.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included talented Ontario filmmakers like Oscar-winning production designer Paul Denham Austerberry (“The Shape of Water”), and Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira (“The Shape of Water,” “Mama”).

QUOTES

“Ontario offers the world in one province and we were proud to share it with Warner Bros. to produce IT CHAPTER TWO,” said Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “This production is a great example of how the film and television industry supports a vibrant economy by engaging more than 500 Ontario-based businesses during production, which has helped drive Ontario’s $25 billion culture sector and contribute to an overall economic footprint of $71 billion dollars when factoring in tourism, culture and sports.”

“Our government is making Ontario open for business and open for jobs, and this is reflected in the growing success we see in our film and television industry,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Supported by Ontario film and television tax credits, this multi-billion dollar industry supports over 50,000 jobs in the province, including a large number of indirect and spinoff jobs. Our government is committed to providing stability and support to ensure this key Ontario industry can compete and remain a leading destination for investment and job creation.”

“One again our community shone as the back drop to the sleepy little fictional town of Derry, Maine, and we are excited by the prospect that millions of viewers will get to experience the beauty of our incredible little corner of Canada,” said Bob Sanderson, Mayor of the Municipality of Port Hope. “Many of our residents and business owners were fully engaged in the filming process; as spectators of the outdoor scenes in Memorial Park and along our downtown streets, welcoming the cast and crew into their businesses every day, and starring as extras in the film itself. The production of IT CHAPTER TWO was the biggest that Port Hope has hosted to date and it was truly a thrill to be part of the action.”

“It was great to be back in Ontario, working in beautiful locations from Elora to Port Hope,” said Kate Beyda, Executive Vice President, Physical Production, New Line Cinema. “Once again, Ontario’s talented crews and gracious host communities helped make this production experience a resounding success.”

“The data released today demonstrates the significant boost a single production like IT CHAPTER TWO can deliver for the provincial economy; and for communities where filming takes place,” said Wendy Noss, President of the Motion Picture Association – Canada. “The film and television industry is a substantial part of Ontario’s economy, creating local job opportunities in a variety of creative and technical roles on-screen and behind-the-scenes.”

ABOUT MPA-CANADA:

The Motion Picture Association – Canada (MPA-Canada) serves as the voice and advocate of the major international producers and distributors of movies, home entertainment and television programming in Canada and is an affiliate of the Motion Picture Association of America, Inc. (MPAA). The motion picture studios we serve include: ABC (Disney | ABC Television) & Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Netflix Studios Inc.; Paramount Pictures Corporation; Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.; Universal City Studios LLC (NBCUniversal & Universal Cable Productions); and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

