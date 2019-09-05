Appian Congratulates CNA Insurance and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. on being named Finalists for the 2019 Insurance Nexus Awards

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) congratulates CNA Insurance and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. for being named finalists in the 2019 Insurance Nexus Awards . These awards recognize organizations that are trailblazers within the insurance industry, focusing on innovation and meaningful approaches to improving customer experience. The two organizations were nominated for the awards based on product, operational, and service transformations achieved with Appian’s low-code application platform .



“Delivering superior customer experience from beginning to end is critical in sustaining a competitive advantage,” said Jacob Sloan, Industry Lead, Insurance, Appian. “CNA and Munich Re are using our low-code platform to accelerate business transformation and to attain a holistic view of the business. We are proud to partner with these insurance leaders, and we look forward to their continued success and innovation.”

CNA and Munich Re are nominated in separate Insurance Nexus Award categories for their work with Appian:

North American Innovation Team of the Year, CNA: For more than a century, CNA has built relationships with agents and brokers to meet the insurance needs of businesses. Seeing an opportunity to transform their global insurance offerings, CNA leveraged the Appian platform to create CNA ComPass™ , a state-of-the-art technology platform that allows CNA and its strategic network partners to write and manage local admitted placements around the world in real-time. The solution has reduced external complexity and streamlined case management processes, allowing CNA to differentiate based on its industry-leading insurance offerings, flexibility, and underwriting discipline.

North American Innovation Leader of the Year, James Romano, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc: Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. Under Mr. Romano’s leadership, the company took a holistic view of its technology ecosystem and embraced a strategic path to modernization. Munich Re leveraged the Appian platform to develop their Reinsurance Division Underwriting Referral application - a new solution to support the underwriting referral process to ensure consistent and better-managed business processes. The application increased consistency and transparency throughout the entire decision-making process and reduced complexities in approvals.

Insurance Nexus Award winners will be announced on September 12th at the Hilton in Chicago. Appian is a leading sponsor of the event, which celebrates innovation in the insurance industry.

More information can be found on the awards website: https://events.insurancenexus.com/awards

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.