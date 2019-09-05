Command Alkon Announces Theme for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo

2019’s Theme Focuses on the Need to Evolve Business Operations, Digitally Connect with Partners, and Collaborate in Real-Time

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is delighted to announce that this year’s theme for ELEVATE is “Made for Now.” It is a celebration of industry innovators leveraging technology advancements to make smarter decisions faster, achieve break-through performance, and deliver truly differentiated experiences across the community.



“Construction projects make meaningful contributions to the communities they’re designed to serve and are decades lasting,” said Ed Rusch, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “ELEVATE brings together a remarkable group of highly talented people who make those projects happen; the tech-savvy women and men from across the industry who have an insatiable appetite to learn, ideate, and co-create with other like-minded attendees at the conference.”

As business becomes faster-paced and customer expectations grow, an immediate urgency for digital collaboration across many-to-many industry partners is revealed. “Made for Now” highlights the significant progress construction leaders are making to disrupt the status quo and embrace technology in the platform era; an era that connects an infinite variety of people, products, processes, and partners and mobilizes them throughout the value chain to create smooth-running inter-company operations.

For more information, download the ELEVATE eBrochure at the event website .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Charity Newsome

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3914

cnewsome@commandalkon.com



