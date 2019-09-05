AtNetPlus is Presented with 2 New Business Awards

/EIN News/ -- STOW, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtNetPlus, Inc ., an IT Managed Service provider with over 20 years of experience serving businesses in Northeast Ohio, has recently been presented with both the internationally ranked MSP 501 Award and the local Cascade Capital Business Growth Award.



The MSP 501 List ranks various Managed Service Providers across the globe with factors such as revenue, growth, community involvement, and overall potential. “While the annual rankings are the central pillar of what has evolved into the 501er Community, the 501 is not solely a ranking list. It’s a richer, more expansive society of MSPs that embodies the 501 spirit of innovation, eagerness to learn, desire to network and dedication to forming a new era of the IT channel.” – Channel Futures

The Cascade Capital Business Growth Award, as stated by Smart Business Magazine “Recognizes and honors businesses from a seven-county region that have achieved superior growth in sales and/or employment over the past five years.”

“AtNetPlus is incredibly grateful to our staff and clients who have been the catalyst of our business’s growth. We have big goals for the future, and it’s such an honor to have our hard work reinforced by these awards.” – Marissa Morris, Marketing Coordinator at AtNetPlus

About AtNetPlus, Inc.

As an IT Managed Service provider, AtNetPlus helps businesses take control of their technology. We work with clients to build the best possible solutions for their business all at a predictable cost. We offer peace of mind through 24 x 7 network monitoring, help desk, security services, and business continuity solutions.

For more information, visit www.AtNetPlus.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Marissa Morris

Marketing Coordinator

AtNetPlus, Inc.

Phone: 330-945-5685

Fax: 330-945-5684

news@atnetplus.com

http://www.AtNetPlus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.