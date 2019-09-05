Hubbell Incorporated to Appear at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference

/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that Dave Nord, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will appear at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference. The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 9:55AM PT on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

######

Contact: Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.