Press Statement 05 September 2019

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD has confirmed this morning that he will facilitate new talks between all parties to the beef dispute on Monday next (September 9th).

Speaking this morning, the Minister said: “There has been significant engagement with stakeholders throughout the duration of this dispute and I believe that there is now a basis for the renewal of talks between the parties. We have reached a point where it is critically important for the future of the sector that stakeholders engage in a spirit of compromise to resolve a dispute that has the potential to inflict long term damage on the sector if it continues. It is clear that this can only happen if processors and protestors step back from Court proceedings and illegal blockades, in order to allow space for meaningful talks to proceed.”

The Minister confirmed that his department would be in touch with stakeholders during the day to make the necessary arrangements.

Date Released: 05 September 2019