Cath Kidston Arrives in Canada

Popular British Retailer Makes Canadian Debut With Three Pop-Up Shops

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians will be chuffed to bits to hear that British darling Cath Kidston is coming to Canada. The spirited British retailer known for its vintage prints and whimsical florals will open three Pop-Up shops in the Toronto market in partnership with Halcyon Brands Inc.



Cath Kidston is set to open its new stores starting next week: in Fairview Mall on September 9th; Markville Mall on September 11th; and Toronto Eaton Centre on September 19th. Measuring 800 to 1,200 square feet, the cheerful stores will benefit from its prime locations within the popular malls. The Canadian shops will become part of Cath Kidston's international roster of 200 stores in 15 countries.

Shoppers better move quickly; Cath Kidston's Canadian appearance may be for a limited time. The Pop-Up shops are currently slated to charm shoppers with its colourful and witty merchandise until end of December 2019. “Canadians have a soft spot for all things British, Cath Kidston will surely be well-received. The shops definitely bring a bright and joyful presence to our market,” says Carole Teitelbaum, President of Halcyon Brands Inc. While Cath Kidston's long-term plans have yet to be unveiled, Teitelbaum is positive the brand is here to stay, “Cath Kidston is a global success story and Canada is a natural home for her.”

The Canadian shops will stock items featuring the brand’s much-loved iconic prints, which are created by a dedicated in-house design team based in Cath Kidston’s London head office. Customers will have the opportunity to shop fashion, accessories, childrenswear and home furnishings, along with the limited edition Snoopy collection in these stores.

Cath Kidston

Founded in 1993 with a single shop in London’s Holland Park, Cath Kidston is a British lifestyle brand with global appeal. It has more than 200 stores in over 15 countries worldwide selling accessories, home furnishings, clothing and products for kids. For more than 25 years, Cath Kidston has been surprising customers and brightening their lives. For more information, www.cathkidston.com.

Halcyon Brands Inc.

Halcyon Brands Inc. is a group of seasoned retail executives who have come together to operate a platform for launching and growing retail brands in the Canadian market as a License, Franchise or JV Partner. For more information, www.halcyonbrands.ca.

Tuti Do, Rev Communications

T: (514) 331-8837

E: tdo@revcommunications.com



