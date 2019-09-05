Largest Head Lice Clinic Network in The World Opens Anderson Location

Anderson and Greenville clinics offer free lice treatments to all school employees

Anderson, SC, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America (LCA), the world's largest network of professional urgent care head lice treatment centers, announced its newest clinic has opened in Anderson, SC. The opening coincides with peak season for head lice and a national partnership to help school employees.



Both the Anderson and Greenville LCA locations are participating in a new, nationwide program titled ‘Schools Without Lice National Educator Partnership.’ The program’s mission is to assist educators and school nurses in being better prepared to help students in schools across America stay lice free. The program includes free educational materials for schools and parents plus free head lice screenings and treatments for school nurses, teachers and other school employees who come in contact with lice.



“Our Greenville clinic is the top-rated lice clinic in the state,” said local owner, Heather Purtle. “We’re delighted to offer the Anderson-Clemson area the same FDA-cleared, one-hour, guaranteed treatment—without the drive!”



One in twenty children has lice at all times and that number is growing as traditional over-the-counter lice treatments are increasingly ineffective. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of lice in the United States are now resistant to the pesticides these products use. The immune lice are often referred to as “super lice.” Families often battle lice for weeks, failing multiple times as they try to eliminate head lice on their own. Consequently, children miss up to 24 million school days each year due to lice.

About Lice Clinics of America



Lice Clinics of America boasts 330 clinics in 36 countries, with new clinics opening each month. The secret to LCA’s success is its revolutionary technology, the AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device for treating head lice. The AirAllé uses heated air to dehydrate lice and nits and is proven to kill hatched lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in a single hour-long treatment. The patented AirAllé effectively has performed more than 500,000 head lice treatments. LCA offers effective treatment options for a variety of budgets. Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heather Purtle Lice Clinics of America - Anderson (864) 712-7157 info@liceclinicsupstatesc.com



