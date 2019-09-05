Military Simulation & Virtual Training: World Market to Surpass $15.28 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027 covers the following segments, by platform/systems, by region, by end-users, by training type and by subsystems.



This report covers the market in the most comprehensive form, each of the segments have been dealt with in detailed.

The report covers the opportunity analysis segment which helps potential investors to identify the most lucrative segments.

The market dynamics like the drivers, restraints, challenges and scenario analysis have been analysed in detailed to give the reader a complete perspective of the market changes.

The Porter's five forces analyses and PEST Analysis have been covered in the most comprehensive form in this report

The market size in 2018 is estimated at around USD 10.25 billion and is expected to grow to USD 15.28 billion at a CAGR of 4.54%. The Airborne segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment.



The military training and simulation market can be segmented as Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC). Live Training refers to the use of actual equipment, ammunition and personnel, these trainings are expensive due to the near recreation of combat zone scenario. Virtual Training is the use of gaming technology to recreate the environment for training purposes, this is one of the fastest growing segments.



Higher adoption of technology like the VR and AR that helps in a close to reality simulated environment are expected to drive this segment. Constructive Training and Simulation is scenario is created and a simulated environment is created, the higher need for interoperability amongst the various platforms used for training are expected to drive this segment of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report

1.5.1 Business Leaders Business Developers

1.5.2 Aerospace Defense Professionals

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Military Training Simulation Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Market Overview in the Global Military Training Simulation Market

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 The LVC Market

3.3 Benefits of Integrating Live and Virtual Training

3.4 Joint Theater Level Simulation

3.4.1 History of JTLS

3.4.2 Functionalities of JTLS

3.4.3 Future Developments of JTLS

3.4.4 Force Side Relationship

3.4.5 Architecture of JTLS

3.5 SUPPRESSOR and the B-2 Aircrew Training Device (ATD) - A Case Study

3.6 B-2 ATD Stand Alone System

3.6.1 B-2 Cockpit

3.6.2 Threat Environment

3.6.3 B-2 ATD Scenario Development

3.7 AIRADE

3.8 ALARM

3.9 BlueMax6

3.10 BRAWLER

3.11 ESAMS

3.12 IVIEW 2000

3.13 RADGUNS

3.14 THUNDER

3.15 Vulnerability Toolkit

3.16 WINFIRE

3.17 The Rapid Shift

3.17.1 Broader Operations Context

3.17.2 Capability Based Planning

3.17.3 Increased Networking

3.17.4 Involvement in Non- Traditional Warfare

3.17.5 Stabilization Reconstruction Operation

3.17.6 Development of a Simulation System

3.18 The Gaming Business

3.18.1 Typical Serious Game Development Team

3.18.2 Transformation required in the Serious Gaming Industry

3.18.3 Serious Games

3.19 The Virtual Business

3.19.1 Future Virtual Training

3.19.2 Future Combat System

3.20 Live, Virtual, Constructive- Integrated Architecture (LVC-IA)

3.21 Synthetic Environment Core

3.22 Military Simulation as a Service

3.22.1 Goals of Alt#4

3.22.2 Difference between Alt#4 and Traditional Model

3.23 Certification of Training Equipment (Training Device Certification and Accreditation Process (TDCAP))

3.23.1 US Navy TDCAP Stakeholders

3.23.2 DODI 5000.2

3.23.3 START

3.23.4 OPNAVINSR 3710.7U

3.23.5 Developing the TDCAP Process

3.23.6 Cost Implications



4 Current Technology Overview

4.1 Heads Up Display

4.2 Integrated LVC

4.3 High Fidelity Flight Training

4.4 Deployed Training at PoN (Point of Need)

4.5 Integration of Systems

4.6 Capture of Bio Signal Data



5 Market Segmentation



6 Market Analysis

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Metamorphosis of Global Conflict

6.1.2 Platform Modernization

6.1.3 Force Integration

6.1.4 Increased Capital Procurement Budget

6.1.5 Commercial Off the Shelf Applications (COTS)

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Budget Constraints

6.2.2 Lack of Uniform Modernization across platforms

6.3 Market Challenges

6.3.1 Bandwidth Issues

6.3.2 Cost involved with modern training infrastructure

6.3.3 Overall Global Economy

6.4 PEST Analysis

6.4.1 Political

6.4.2 Economic

6.4.3 Social

6.4.4 Technology

6.5 Porter's Five Forces

6.5.1 Competitive Rivalry

6.5.2 Buyer Power

6.5.3 Threat of Substitute

6.5.4 Suppliers Power

6.5.5 Threat of new entrants



7 Market Forecast Military Training Simulation Market Region Wise to 2027

7.1 Total Global Market by Region (By Training Type) to 2027

7.1.1 North America

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.4 Middle East

7.1.5 Rest of the World

7.2 Total Global Market by Region (End User Wise) to 2027

7.2.1 North America

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.2.4 Middle East

7.2.5 Rest of the World



8 Market Forecast Military Training Simulation Market by Platform to 2027

8.1 Total Global Market by Platform (Training Type) to 2027

8.1.1 Maritime Training Simulation Systems

8.1.2 Ground Training Simulation Market

8.1.3 Combat Units

8.1.4 Airborne Training Simulation Systems

8.1.5 Maintenance Training Simulation System

8.1.6 Others

8.2 Total Global Military Training Simulation Market (By Sub Systems) to 2027

8.2.1 Maritime Training Simulation Sub Systems

8.2.2 Ground Training Simulation Sub Systems

8.2.3 Combat Units Sub Systems

8.2.4 Airborne Training Simulation Sub Systems

8.2.5 Others Sub Systems



9 Market Forecast Military Training Simulation by Training Type to 2027

9.1 Total Global Market by Training Type (By Platform) to 2027

9.1.1 Live Training Simulation (Platform Wise)

9.1.2 Virtual Training Simulation (Platform Wise)

9.1.3 Constructive Training Simulation (Platform Wise)



10 Opportunity Analysis Military Training Simulation to 2027

10.1 Opportunity Analysis Military Training Simulation Market, By Platform to 2027

10.2 Opportunity Analysis Military Training Simulation Market, By Region to 2027

10.3 Opportunity Analysis Military Training Simulation Market, By Training Type to 2027

10.4 Opportunity Analysis Military Training Simulation Market, By Sub System Type to 2027



11 Events Based Forecast

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Events Based Scenario 1

11.3 Events Based Scenario 2



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Airbus Group SE

12.2 BAE Systems PLC

12.3 CAE Inc.

12.4 Elbit Systems PLC

12.5 General Dynamics Corp.

12.6 Cubic Inc.

12.7 L3 Technologies Inc.

12.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

12.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

12.10 Northrop Grumman Corp.

12.11 Raytheon Co.

12.12 Rheinmetall AG

12.13 Thales S.A.

12.14 The Boeing Company



