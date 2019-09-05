Image Protect Reports Strong Interest on Artist Adoption of Fotofy Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to report strong post-launch data on site adoption rates for the Fotofy.com platform – the number of photographers and digital image artists moving onto the platform has surprised the Company’s estimates at this stage. Fotofy.com is a web-based digital image marketplace platform launched one month ago.



“The pace of interest by the artist community has been encouraging,” commented Matt Goldman, Image Protect CEO. “This is exactly what we were hoping to see. It’s at the upper end of our models and encouraging to see the interest from the community with basically no marketing push at such an early stage. And it’s both quantity and quality.”

To highlight the nature of the content library under development at https://fotofy.com , the Company points to Raymond Bilcliff, a professional photographer known for rich, natural imagery that has become popular and widely distributed by Users of beautiful pictures. His work is also seen as extremely suitable for web designers or digital design professionals.

Raymond is a former Scuba diver and Karate Instructor. His full collection can be found at www.raybilcliff.com . Users of his exceptional imagery can access his Fotofy collection for free use at: https://fotofy.com/user/raybilcliff/photos

Mr. Goldman continued, “Raymond is a perfect example of why we created Fotofy in the first place. His talent commands a global audience. And he deserves to reap the rewards of that success. But selling images through a traditional stock photo site at a fixed price has limitations in today’s digital marketplace defined by piracy and the challenge of IP enforcement. Our model allows users to get Raymond’s images for free, but through legitimate means, while also maintaining his ability to monetize their popularity.”

Management notes that the Company is aware of a clear market trend toward royalty-free digital image sources online, coming at the expense of the more traditional online stock photo industry, which has been in sharp decline. The Company believes that these related phenomena are driven, not by a lack of high-quality images, but by the increasingly difficult and costly process of enforcing those rights through traditional means such as fee collection or litigation.

Fotofy offers a marketplace for artists to display and eventually monetize their work through in-image advertisements, allowing consumers of that artwork to gain access to it for use and sharing without infringing on the artists rights.

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

