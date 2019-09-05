Siyata Mobile Wins Major Contract from Leading Canadian Heavy Construction Company for UV350 In-Vehicle Smartphone

Siyata Unlocks New Vertical with its Carrier Grade Push-To-Talk Over Cellular In-Vehicle Solution

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has won an initial $200,000 contract to supply its Uniden(R) UV350 in-vehicle smartphones to one of Canada’s largest heavy civil construction companies. The company will begin delivering from Q3 and expects additional orders in the coming quarters from this customer.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “This win demonstrates the engagement level of the enterprise sales teams of our carrier partners in Canada and we anticipate further growth in the Canadian market for the UV350. The demand for a multi-functioning in-vehicle device remains strong, especially from those who are required to operate vehicles in challenging situations. We aim to target this market alongside our Tier 1 cellular carriers to supply enterprise-grade PoC devices to meet public safety requirements in all industries.”

This contract win represents another new vertical for Siyata and its unique device that has been gaining traction in North American markets. The Company’s recent announcements in Q3 include multiple purchase orders from a range of industries that require safer in-vehicle communications including first responders, taxis, delivery vehicles, public transit, yellow school buses, and ambulances amongst others.

This new technology will allow the heavy construction company to have a unified solution for the hundreds of trucks that they have across Canada, as opposed to using the traditional LMR system. The UV350 is the world’s first LTE in-vehicle communications device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide seamless communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for professional drivers in the paving and construction industry.

About the UV350

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About the Uniden® UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information on the Uniden® UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.