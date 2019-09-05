/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service live in 13 NFL stadiums on Kickoff Weekend

Some of the stadiums include: Bank of America Stadium, Empower Field at Mile High , CenturyLink Field, Ford Field, Gillette Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, MetLife Stadium, M&T Bank Stadium, NRG Stadium, Soldier Field and U.S. Bank Stadium

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is building the most powerful 5G network in America and is expanding its footprint to 13 NFL stadiums to coincide with the kickoff of the 2019-2020 season, the NFL’s 100th. Additional stadiums will be announced throughout the season. Bringing 5G to stadiums will enable fans to access higher capacity, faster download speeds and lower latency while using 5G-enabled devices.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network has the potential to provide other benefits to these stadiums beyond enhancing the NFL fan experience. From retailers, to food and beverage concessions, maintenance and operations managers, and public safety officials, access to a reliable, superfast network brings the potential for greater connectivity, and improved or changed operating models and revenue streams.

Some of the stadiums that are live with 5G Ultra Wideband include:

Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)

CenturyLink Field (Seattle Seahawks)

Ford Field (Detroit Lions)

Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts)

MetLife Stadium (New York Giants and New York Jets)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)

NRG Stadium (Houston Texans)

Soldier Field (Chicago Bears)

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in areas of the above stadiums. Service will be concentrated in parts of the seating areas but could be available in other locations in and around the stadium as well. When customers with 5G enabled smartphones move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled devices will transition the signal to Verizon’s 4G network. In some cities the stadium will be the only place with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service, offering fans a unique 5G experience they can’t get anywhere else in their local area.

For fans on the go, Verizon Media’s Yahoo Sports offers live streaming of local and primetime games, an experience that can be enhanced with 5G connectivity.

Quote from Hans Vestberg, CEO, Verizon

“Today’s announcement is a key moment in our partnership with the NFL. We’re proud to work with such an iconic organization to bring Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service to fans across the country. Verizon 5G is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and play, and we expect the impact on the sports entertainment industry to be massive - it promises to revolutionize the entire game-day experience for fans.”

Quote from Roger Goodell, Commissioner, NFL

“As we celebrate the NFL’s 100th season we look forward to the day when Verizon will have their 5G Ultra Wideband service in the stadiums for all 32 NFL Clubs. Having this cutting-edge technology in our stadiums will greatly enhance the game-day experience and bring a multitude of benefits to our fans and Clubs in a number of different ways.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

