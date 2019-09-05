Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento"), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in multiple investment conferences in September 2019. Dr. Ji will provide corporate updates to investors, focusing on the core clinical pipeline progress for Sorrento Therapeutics immuno-oncology and pain programs.



Details of the upcoming events:

Bio Century Newsmakers in the Biotech Industry

Date: Friday, September 6th

Time: 10:40 AM Eastern Time

Location: Millennium Broadway Hotel

Times Square Room 404/405, NY

Webcast: http://media.rampard.com/newsmakers/sorrentotherapeutics

21st Annual Global Investment Conference Sponsored by H.C. Wainwright

Date: Tuesday, September 10th

Time: 10:50 AM Eastern Time

Location: Lotte New York Palace, Holmes II (4th Floor), NY

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/srne/

Rambam Foundation Healthcare Conference

Topic: Off the shelf cellular therapies

Date: Tuesday, September 10th

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time

Location: The Mansion: 107 E 16th NY

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento's multimodal multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its’ extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”) as well CAR-T and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir®”).

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for cancer patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) RTX and ZTlido®. RTX is completing a phase IB trial in terminal cancer patients. ZTlido® was approved by US FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Media and Investor Relations

Contact: Alexis Nahama, DVM (VP Corporate Development)

Telephone: 1.858.203.4120

Email: mediarelations@sorrentotherapeutics.com

