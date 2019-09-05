Roadman Investments Forms Denver Psychedelic Conference Organizing Committee

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT) (FWB: 1QD) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has formed “The Denver Psychedelic Summit” conference planning committee (the “Committee”).



The Denver Psychedelic Summit plans to host numerous high-profile industry leaders and will be held in Denver on the anniversary date of when the first US city decriminalized psilocybin mushrooms. Last year’s ballot initiative in Denver opened a new, grassroots front in the psychedelic renaissance and Roadman Investments wants to help support and be an integral part of that movement.

The Committee will work to assemble the conference itinerary including the program sessions, organize speakers and venue to ensure a meaningful event for all attendees. Specific keynote speakers, program and location for the 2020 conference will be announced in the coming months.

Psychedelic compounds have often been maligned by mainstream society for their connection with recreational drug use. However, the body of evidence that these chemicals could be used to treat various mental health problems is growing along with investor interest, innovative start-ups and passionate activists. This conference will allow Roadman to find new opportunities to place capital into pioneering companies that are working towards helping people with depression and mental health problems with new breakthrough treatments.

Mental illness is one of the biggest causes of the world’s disease burden, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that over 450 million people are affected by a mental or neurological disorder at some point in their lives*. Modern research is showing that psychedelic medicine may help address the mental health crisis and this summit aims to bring together the leaders moving this new industry forward.

CEO and Director Luke Montaine stated: "Denver is becoming a major hub for psychedelics and it is the ideal location for this event. There are so many important developments taking place in this industry and our team is excited to help support the global psychedelic community.”

Contact us at info@roadmancorp.com if you are interested in becoming a speaker, sponsor or would like to help with the conference organization efforts.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

